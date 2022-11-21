10 organizations that suffered massive data breaches in 2022 | Entertainment News

A data breach is when someone breaks into an organization and steals sensitive data. Attackers are able to circumvent security measures with a variety of malicious tactics, including phishing, malware implantation, credential stuffing, and keystroke tracking, to name a few. name a few.

Once they break through security barriers, cybercriminals can publicly expose sensitive information or steal data to resell on the dark web. In ransomware attacks, criminals take data or computers hostage in exchange for a large ransom. These types of attacks often involve installing malware to lock down files or even entire system networks so that legitimate users can no longer access them, that is, until they pay. Between 2021 and 2022, the average payout for a ransomware attack increased by 71% according to a cybersecurity firm, with an average payout of nearly $1 million. According to data from the first quarter of 2022, reported breach incidents increased by 14% compared to the same quarter in 2021 (although the number of victims per cyberattack decreased).

To provide important context to these troubling trends, Beyond Identity has gathered information on some of the largest and most high-profile data breaches of 2022. The dates included are when the breach was disclosed to the media, although the incidents themselves have occurred earlier. The damage caused by breaches can be costly; according to an IBM report, the average cost of a data breach to a business was over $4 million in 2021.

The 10 offenses covered here have affected companies, international organizations and even governments. (These incidents and more can be seen in Aaron Drapkin’s regularly updated article on tracking data breaches.) Read on to find out how these security attacks happened and what went wrong. done to fix it.