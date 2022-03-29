2021-2028 Indoor Family Entertainment Market Trend Analysis: Dave & Buster’s, Cinergy Entertainment, The Walt Disney

Emerging research logo

Indoor Family Entertainment Market Trends – Growing Number of Shopping Malls

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — The Global family indoor entertainment market The size reached USD 24.35 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis from Emergen Research. Rising disposable income of consumers in developing countries and increase in the number of family entertainment centers to provide a variety of family entertainment and celebration activities are among the key factors driving the revenue growth of the global market for indoor family entertainment. The growing number of shopping malls in rapidly expanding urban areas and environments is expected to continue to support the deployment and opening of such malls and drive the market revenue growth to a large extent in the future.

Researchers have examined all the factors influencing the growth of the Indoor Family Entertainment market on a global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the major factors influencing the indoor family entertainment market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and hampered the growth of the market. The report examines in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Indoor Family Entertainment market and its key segments. The report also offers current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Some highlights of the report

• Families with children (9-12) segment revenue is expected to grow at a significantly robust CAGR during the forecast period. A large number of birthday celebrations, children’s events, rituals and ceremonies, and other celebratory activities are held at indoor family entertainment centers for families with children (9-12).

• The admissions and ticket sales segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The main source of revenue is ticket sales and admission fees to family indoor entertainment centers, which are expected to increase as the number of visitors increases and the competitive scenario continues to change in the future.

• The arcade studio segment is expected to account for the largest share of revenue during the forecast period. The popularity of video games and arcade games is not limited to children and young adults. More advanced and exciting games and technology are becoming increasingly popular with a growing number of adults.

Furthermore, the report provides details about new players entering the market, barriers to entry and offers strategic recommendations to overcome these hurdles to gain a substantial presence in the industry.

The major players operating in the indoor family entertainment industry are:

Dave & Buster’s Inc., Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Legoland Discovery Center, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd., Lucky Strike Entertainment, LLC, Scene75 Entertainment Center, CEC Entertainment Inc., Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. and Entertainment of the main event, LP

Emergen Research has segmented the global family indoor entertainment based on visitor demographics, revenue source, type, application, and region:

• Visitor Demographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

o Families with children (0-8)

o Families with children (9-12)

o Teenagers (13-19)

o Young adults (20-25)

o Adults (25+)

• Revenue Sources Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

o Entrance fees and ticket sales

o Merchandising

o Food and drinks

o Advertising

o Others

• Enter Outlook (Revenue, billion USD; 2018-2028)

o Ludo-educational centers for children (CEDC)

o Children’s Entertainment Centers (CEC)

o Adult Entertainment Centers (AEC)

o Location-Based VR Entertainment Centers (LBEC)

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

o Physical play activities

o Arcade Studios

o Games of skill and competition

o AR and VR game areas

o Others

The global indoor family entertainment market is further analyzed in key geographies where the market has expanded to significant size. The main regions analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report offers country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Indoor Family Entertainment market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply/demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends and market presence. leading players in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (UK, Italy, Germany, France, rest of EU)

• Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The comprehensive Global Indoor Family Entertainment Market report added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global indoor family entertainment market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR throughout the forecast period. The report has analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats and limitations of the Indoor Family Entertainment Market. The report also offers an accurate forecast estimate at global and regional level to give a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Sweeping Features of Indoor Family Entertainment Market Report:

• The report includes an overview of the Indoor Family Entertainment market along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain and market analysis. ‘other elements ley

• An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by key players to carry out their activities effectively

• Offers an overview of production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information on investment strategies

• Analysis of the supply chain along with the technological advancements offered in the report

• The report covers an in-depth analysis of the indoor family entertainment industry trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats and growth opportunities

Thank you for reading our report. Report customization is available. To find out more, please contact us and our team will ensure the report is customized to your needs.

