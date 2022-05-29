30 French companies to explore investment opportunities in the Saudi entertainment sector

Riyadh — The Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC), represented by the Saudi-French Business Council, is due to host a high-level French delegation representing the entertainment sector on Monday to discuss the prospects for Franco-Saudi cooperation in the entertainment sector and areas concerned.

The meeting will also discuss ways to improve investment, trade and views on issues related to the business sector between the two countries.

The French delegation includes 30 personalities of entrepreneurs and large French companies working in the entertainment sector in the field of amusement parks, the manufacture of sports products, electronic games, the construction of entertainment cities, advice and banks specializing in financing the cultural and humanitarian sector. inheritance.

A total of 100 Saudi business leaders and companies specializing in the entertainment sector and the federation’s national entertainment committee are scheduled to attend a meeting with the French delegates.

They will review the opportunities for business and investment partnerships between the two parties and examine the opportunities available in the entertainment sector in Saudi Arabia.

The federation stressed the importance of the visit to strengthen the partnership between Saudi Arabia and France in this important economic sector and benefit from the vast investment opportunities it offers and to locate the international expertise and experiences of point.

This visit is in light of the developments witnessed by the entertainment sector in = Saudi Arabia under the Saudi Vision 2030, where the contribution of the entertainment sector and related sectors is expected to reach 4.2% of Saudi Arabia’s GDP. by 2030 and provide 450,000 permanent and temporary jobs. works.

The tourism sector has reached a growth rate of 14% and the number of companies working in the entertainment sector has doubled to more than 1,000 companies. — SPA