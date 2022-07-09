5 Reasons Why You Should Watch “Modern Love Hyderabad”

After capturing the hearts of audiences with beautiful and unique love stories with Modern Love Mumbai, Amazon Prime Video is once again receiving accolades for the launch of the second local and fictional edition of the international series set in Hyderabad. Inspired by the famous New York Times column, Modern Love Hyderabad tells 6 stories set in the unique milieu of Hyderabad, highlighting different facets of love and human relationships. Here are a few reasons why Modern Love’s Hyderabad chapter should definitely be on your watch list.

A love letter to Hyderabad

Without a doubt, the City of Pearls is one of the most unique cities in India, offering a distinct and culturally vibrant vibe. Hyderabad beautifully blends the old city with the new suburbs, boasts of a diverse population of natives and non-natives, has perhaps one of the richest cuisines – a blend of various cultural influences, and is a destination flourishing for new-age industries. For anyone unfamiliar with the city’s rich tapestry, Modern Love Hyderabad episodes will give a great insight into this fabulous city and pique your need for food and adventure. Watch it and find out for yourself.

A love that goes beyond romance!

As promised in the trailer, Modern Love Hyderabad goes beyond the male-female relationship. The anthology boasts of 3 stories that explore family loves – between parent and child, grandparent and grandchild, and the remaining episodes tackle different stages of modern love relationships, from dating dilemmas to budding romance to couple comedies. With constant chatter to include all kinds of love, it’s refreshing that the series captures the bonds of affection and attachment that are often forgotten and overlooked.

Central of artists

Although the stories may seem ordinary, rest assured that the talented actors who have poured their hearts and souls into their respective characters make each episode extraordinary and enjoyable. Some of the best actors in Indian film industry like Suhasini Maniratnam, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ritu Varma, Naresh, Abije and Duddala to emerging talents like Komalee Prasad, Naresh Agastya and Ulka Gupta come together in this series, making those characters relevant and want to tug on your heartstrings.

An eclectic set of creators

Modern Love Hyderabad is Amazon Prime Video’s first Telugu Original that re-establishes the streaming service’s commitment to creating stories rooted in local ethos and culture. And it’s interesting that they brought in Elahe Hiptoola and Nagesh Kukunoor who, through Hyderabad Blues, introduced this city to the mainstream, and now they’ve taken it a step further with this Amazon Original series. While Nagesh Kukunoor co-wrote all episodes and directed 3 stories, the remaining episodes are directed by Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam. Each director lends their personal perspective and creative voice to their respective stories, making them truly unique.

So what are you waiting for? With the monsoon vibe setting in, indulge in these warm and sweet stories of love, growth, resilience and healing power with Modern Love Hyderabad which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.