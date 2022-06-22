AI in the media and entertainment market registers a CAGR of 26% during the period from 2022 to 2032

AI in the media and entertainment market

AI in Media & Entertainment Market 2022 Research, Segmentation, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2032

NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — The Global AI in the media and entertainment market is estimated to reach USD 10.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to procure USD 13.6 billion by 2022. The market is expected to generate USD 132.16 billion by 2032 while registering a CAGR of 26% during the period of forecast from 2022 to 2032. Expansion of the market can be attributed to increasing viewership of online content and growing internet penetration in various developing countries.

Additionally, the growth of applications in the sales and marketing industry is another salient factor increasing the industry. Along with these, the utility of AI in media and entertainment for personification and sports auto productions is likely to provide significant opportunities for expansion in the industry over the forecast period.

On the contrary, due to the wide range of benefits and rising trends, this industry also has some shortcomings that are restraining the growth of the market. These aspects include the risk to customer privacy and the shortage of qualified professionals in the AI ​​industry. In addition, the cost of maintenance and the complicity of the process are the main factors restricting growth.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14925

Key insights from market research

– By solution, AI in media and entertainment services is expected to drive 59.2% revenue in 2022

– By application, sales and marketing segment to accumulate 21.7% revenue share

– The North American market is expected to reach US$65 billion while growing at a CAGR of 24.2%

– Asia-Pacific will register a CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032

– Global AI market in media and entertainment expected to grow 10x from 2022 to 2032

Competitive landscape

Major players in the global AI in media and entertainment market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., EMG, Gearhouse South Africa Pty. Ltd., Gravity Media, GrayMeta, International Business Machines Corp., LMG, LLC, Matchroom Sport Ltd., Production Resource Group, LLC, Synthesia Ltd., TAIT, Valossea Labs Ltd., Veritone, Inc., Pixellot, PlaySight Interactive Ltd ., AISportsWatch GmbH, Spiideo, Sport way AB, EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, Hudl, Move.ai, AutomaticTV, among others. Some of the recent developments among gamers are:

In May 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced the general availability of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) C7g instances, the next generation of instances optimized for computing powered by AWS. -Graviton3 processors designed.

In May 2022, Taboola, a global leader in recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they might like, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Gravity R&D, a personalization technology company leading grounded in data science.

Ask an analyst for any questions @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-14925

More valuable information available

FMI, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global AI in media and entertainment market, showcasing historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period 2022-2032.

Key Segments Covered by the Artificial Intelligence in the Media and Entertainment Industry Survey

AI in the Media and Entertainment Market by Solution:

AI in multimedia and entertainment hardware/equipment

AI in Media and Entertainment AI in Media and Entertainment Services

AI in Media and Entertainment Market by Application:

AI in media and entertainment in detecting fake stories

AI in media and entertainment in plagiarism detection

AI in Media and Entertainment in Personalization

AI in media and entertainment in production planning and management

AI in Media and Entertainment in Sales and Marketing

AI in media and entertainment in talent identification

AI in Media and Entertainment in Content Capture

AI in media and entertainment in automatic sports productions

AI in Media and Entertainment Market by Region:

North American AI in the Media and Entertainment Market

Latin America AI in Media and Entertainment Market

Europe AI in the Media and Entertainment Market

Asia Pacific AI in Media and Entertainment Market

Middle East and Africa AI in the Media and Entertainment Market

Customization request @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14925

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into the driving factors that increase demand in the market. It reveals opportunities that will drive market growth in various segments on the basis of source, application, sales channel, and end-use over the next 10 years.

Contact:

Future Market Outlook Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

Such. : +1-845-579-5705

For sales inquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ai-in-media-and-entertainment-market