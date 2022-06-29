Amplify it! reviving Canberra’s live entertainment sector in 2022

Fifteen concert and performance venues across Canberra will benefit from a second round of the Amp It Up! of the government ACT! funds this year, giving new impetus to the city’s live performance industry.

Amplify it! was set up last year to help small and medium-sized concert venues recover from the impacts of COVID-19 by offsetting some of the costs associated with scheduling and promoting performances.

In the first round, nearly $800,000 was shared to support concerts and help kick-start our nighttime economy at venues including UC Live, Smiths Alternative, Gang Gang Café and many more.

New venues funded under this round include Queenies in Kingston, PJO’s Reillys Tuggeranong Irish Pub, ONE22 and Verity Lane.

“Congratulations on the success of Amp It Up! candidates this year who will share $502,575,” said Arts Minister Tara Cheyne.

“This second round of Amp It Up! will continue to develop opportunities for local technicians, musicians and other performing artists, and provide Canberrans with exciting live entertainment options.

“I look forward to the diverse schedule of music and other life shows from July to December across the city as part of this initiative.

“I encourage everyone in Canberrans to get out and have fun and help the live music and performance industry thrive in the ACT.”

Live music and performance venues are an important part of Canberra’s nightlife economy, the character of our town centers and integral to the development and employment of local artists.

Quote attributable to Ben Johnston, co-owner of Queenies in Kingston

“Queenies strives to be a place where strong, creative women can express themselves. This round of Amp It Up funding allows us to connect our abundant local female talent with interstate stars and help strengthen the position of women in the music industry.

A full list of successful applicants is available at act.gov.au/business and keep an eye on Amp It Up! events from July to December of this year.

/Public release. This material from the original organization/authors may be ad hoc in nature, edited for clarity, style and length. The views and opinions expressed are those of the author or authors. See in full here.