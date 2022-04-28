Betty White’s home is on sale for over $10 million | Entertainment News

Betty White’s house is for sale.

The iconic actress – best remembered for her role as Rose in ‘The Golden Girls – died aged 99 in December 2021 after suffering a stroke and now her longtime home at 506 N Carmelina Avenue in Los Angeles was put on the market with an asking price of $10,575,000.

The Emmy-winning star – who won a Guinness World Record for the longest television career by an entertainer after spending 80 years in the business – is said to have bought the sprawling property with her husband Allen Ludden in 1968 and continued to live there after his death in 1981.

The property was built in 1952 and a description from Sotheby’s International Realty reads: “Situated in prestigious Brentwood Park, this property with expansive park-like grounds, views of the Getty Museum and the mountains has been carefully maintained.

“Gated and set back from the street on over 3/4 of an acre, the setting is peaceful with flowering gardens and century-old trees. This is the first time the property has been on the market in over 50 years. This is an opportunity to build your dream home on flat land in a serene country setting. The property is being sold for the value of the land.”

According to the listing, the property features five bedrooms along with six full bathrooms while the interior of the home measures 3,029 square feet and the exterior is 0.72 acres.

It comes just weeks after Betty’s other home – a beachfront property in Carmel, California – also reportedly went up for sale for $7.95million.