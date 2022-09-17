Blockchain in the media and entertainment market will see tremendous growth: Accenture, Synereo, Digital Currency Group

This press release was originally issued by SBWire

The latest published study of the Global Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market by AMA Research assesses the market size, trend and forecast to 2027. The market study by blockchain in media and entertainment covers important research data and evidence to be a handy reference document for managers, analysts, industry experts, and other key people to have study-ready.

Key players in this report include:

IBM (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Accenture (Ireland), Oracle (US), BRAINBOY (Germany), ARK (US), Auxesis (India), Synereo ( Israel), Digital Currency Group (US), Bitfury Group (US),

Definition:

The entertainment industry is constantly implementing technological advances and continually changing its distribution standards and practices in an effort to reach large audiences. One of the key drivers for the growth of Blockchain in the media and entertainment market is the increasing adoption of blockchain technology for different applications in the media, advertising and entertainment industry, as well as the use of transparent, faster and secure transactions. Blockchain refers to a distributed ledger technology that keeps digital assets unchanged and transparent through the use of decentralization and cryptographic hashing.

Market factors:

– The growing adoption of blockchain technology for various media applications

– The growing demand for integration of solutions based on blockchain technology in the media

Market opportunities:

– Global blockchain in media, advertising and entertainment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Global blockchain in media and entertainment market segments and market data breakdown are shown below:

by application (content security, license and rights management, smart contract, payment, digital advertising, online gaming, other), company size (small and medium enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises), suppliers (application , middleware, infrastructure)

The Global Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market report highlights information regarding current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as offers business strategies to help stakeholders to make sound decisions that can help ensure the trajectory of earnings over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions:

– The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

– North America (United States, Mexico and Canada)

– South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia and Australia).

Report objectives

– -To carefully analyze and forecast the Blockchain in Media and Entertainment market size by value and volume.

– -Estimate the market shares of the main Blockchain segments in media and entertainment

– -To present the development of Blockchain in the Media and Entertainment market in different parts of the world.

– -To analyze and study the micro markets in terms of their contributions to the Blockchain in Media and Entertainment market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

– -Offer accurate and helpful details about factors affecting the growth of Blockchain in Media & Entertainment

– -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies employed by leading companies operating in the Blockchain in Media and Entertainment market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments and product launches.

Main highlights of the table of contents:

Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market Research Coverage:

– It includes major manufacturers, emerging players growth story and major business segments of Blockchain in Media & Entertainment market, years considered and research objectives. Further, segmentation based on product type, application, and technology.

– Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market Executive Summary: It provides a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, together with macroscopic indicators.

– Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market Production by Region Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market Profile of Manufacturers-Players is studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, their finances and other vital factors.

– Key points covered in the Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market report:

– Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Overview, Definition and Classification Market Drivers and Barriers

– Blockchain in the Media and Entertainment Market Competition by Manufacturers

– COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market

– Blockchain in Media & Entertainment capacity, production, revenue (value) by region (2021-2027)

– Blockchain in Media & Entertainment Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

– Blockchain in Media & Entertainment Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Payment Gateway, Merchant Account, Subscription Management,}

– Blockchain in Media & Entertainment Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Blockchain in Media & Entertainment Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Supply Chain/Industry Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

– Strategy by major manufacturers/players, standardization of connected distributors/traders, regulatory and collaborative initiatives, industry roadmap and analysis of value chain market effect factors.

Answers to key questions

– How feasible is blockchain in the media and entertainment market for long-term investment?

– What are the factors influencing the demand for Blockchain in Media and Entertainment in the near future?

– What is the impact analysis of various factors on the growth of the Global Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market?

– What are the recent regional market trends and how successful are they?

