Bollywood stars land in Abu Dhabi-Entertainment News, Firstpost

IIFA 2022 is set to take place on Yas Island, and Bollywood stars have arrived in Abu Dhabi for the same.

The countdown to the 22nd edition of Bollywood’s most prestigious awards ceremony has well and truly begun, with artists set to perform at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2022, to be held at Yas Island here from June 2 to 4. starts to arrive. Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana, co-organizers of the IIFA Rocks event, arrived here on Wednesday along with artists Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali and Zahra Khan, Asees Kaur and Tanishk Bagchi.

Meanwhile, on Yas Island, a larger-than-life, brightly colored painting depicting Ranveer Singh, the brand ambassador for the leisure and entertainment destination, has been unveiled. The destination previously launched the now-viral “Yas Hai Khaas” campaign in India with Ranveer Singh, which received “outstanding social media engagement” with over 70 million views, as well as 80% of website traffic in 2019 in the first 10 days of the video’s launch, according to a press release.

In other news, The IIFA is preparing to roll out the red carpet for Bollywood pair Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. On June 4, Abhishek will perform at the IIFA Awards. Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey and others are also expected to perform on stage.

“IIFA is like family to me and it feels good to come back and play,” said Abhishek Bachchan. “After being physically disconnected for more than two years, celebrations help unite us,” he added. Just back from the Cannes red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also expressed her excitement saying, “It has always been splendid to be part of the IIFA Awards for years. Undoubtedly, it is the global event that the Indian film industry and its supporters look forward to every year. Aishwarya had also attended the IIFA celebrations in 2006 when they were first held in the United Arab Emirates.

The IIFA Awards will take place on June 4 and the hosts will be Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul.

