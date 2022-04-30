Conducter Fest Concert will feature music teachers | Entertainment News

ONEONTA — The Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble will perform a Conductors Festival Concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.

Led by seven music teachers who play with the band, the concert will feature classics, new works, and music from movies and Broadway, according to a press release.

Andrew Pease (trumpet), who conducts the wind and brass ensembles at Hartwick College, will present the classic “Handel in the Strand” by Percy Grainger and two contemporary works, “Paris Sketches” by Martin Ellery and “Stillwater” by Kelijah Dunton .

Saxophonist Cheryl Nages, who teaches middle and high school at Unatego, chose Franz von Suppe’s “Light Cavalry Overture,” while Paul Blake, trombonist and director of instrumental music at Richfield Springs Central School, will lead the march.” Americans We” by Henry Fillmore. Ushuaia Diaz (clarinet), general and vocal music teacher at Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, will conduct Frank Erickson’s “Toccata for Band”.

Amy Hoxie (trumpet), orchestra teacher at Sidney Elementary School, will perform John Williams’ “Raiders March” from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Somewhere” from Sondheim-Bernstein’s “West Side Story.” Paul Durgala (clarinet), elementary music teacher for the Oneonta City School District, chose Johnnie Vinson’s arrangement of “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing,” and saxophonist Deanne Perkosky, who teaches instrumental music for Unatego and Norwich School Districts, will conduct Jennifer Higdon’s “Rhythm Stand.”

Founded in 2001 by Thomas S. Murphy, the Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble is a group of 40 musicians who rehearse and perform a wide variety of music, old and new, for wind band.

The event is open to the public, donations are accepted and seats are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Pandemic protocols will be adhered to.

Sunday’s free concert was made possible with funding from the Dewar Foundation.

Call 607-432-7085 for more information.