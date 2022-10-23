Daily news from online research no. 34077

Fund for entertainment industry analyst firm StoryFit

October 23, 2022

In Texas, audience insights provider StoryFit has raised $5.5 million in a Series A funding round, which it will use to scale client solutions and hire for hosting roles. machine learning, marketing and sales. The company has also named Andy Terrel as chief technology officer.

StoryFit uses natural language processing and machine learning to provide audience and content insights before production, enabling entertainment companies to deliver “better content faster”, identify and position stories for audiences, and to “harness the holistic power of a story throughout the content lifecycle. ‘. The company uses AI to measure over 100,000 features and compare them to thousands of other scripts or books to generate insights.

The new funding was led by Refinery Ventures, whose managing partner Tim Schigel will join StoryFit’s board. Other participants in the round included existing and new investors such as Techstars, Elkstone Partners, Collective Capital Ventures, Alumni Ventures and others. Commenting on the news, StoryFit Founder and CEO Monica Landers (pictured) said: “Tim Schigel and Refinery have a history of transforming industries. We are delighted to have them on board as partners in this mission.”

Terrel joins after building and scaling data science and engineering teams from seed stage to IPO – including Anaconda, a platform used by millions of users worldwide . He is part of the existing leadership team which includes Landers, COO Marc Evans and Head of Growth and Revenue Kymn Goldstein.

