Entertainment News | Aanand L Rai, Imtiaz Ali, Rajkumar Hirani and more come together to launch new talents

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India]Sep 29 (ANI): Twenty-three top Indian filmmakers have teamed up to launch and mentor new talent in the industry.

On Wednesday, producer Mahaveer Jain and Jio Studios launched the unique initiative, “NEWCOMERS”, in its 2022 edition of FICCI Frames in Mumbai.

A consortium of acclaimed filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Sukumar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Gauri Shinde, R. Balki, Aanand L Rai, Anees Bazmee, ARMurugadoss, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitish Tiwari, Ram Madhvani, Ali Abbas Zafar, Siddharth Anand, Raj & DK, Abhishek Sharma, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Amit Sharma, Jagan Shakti, Vishnuvardhan have been trained to mentor and launch new talent.

Speaking of which, Mahaveer Jain, who brainstormed this idea with Jyoti Deshpande, FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee Chairman and CEO of Viacom 18, said, “This is our humble attempt to give back to the industry. , providing a platform for new actors, writers, directors, musical talent and a wide range of technicians in this landscape.Together, we will work to build our future.

This year, FICCI Frames has regained its physical form in Mumbai following the COVID pandemic. As in previous years, the global media and entertainment industry will have a full presence at this event, with nearly 2,000 delegates covering the entire industry. (ANI)

