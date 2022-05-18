Entertainment News | Anurag Thakur’s busy schedule at Cannes to fulfill PM Modi’s dream of projecting India as a ‘global content hub’

walking sticks [France]May 18 (ANI): Indian Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, who is currently at the Cannes Film Festival and walked the red carpet leading the Indian delegation on the first day of the festival, has his hands full as he proceeds to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dreams of projecting India as the “global content hub”.

India is the country of honor this year at Cannes and the sole theme is “India, the content hub of the world”.

It will be a busy schedule for Anurag Thakur on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival.

In the morning, Thakur will hold meetings with Shivani Pandya, CEO of the Red Sea Film Festival, Saudi Arabia, to explore opportunities for participation and exchange programs and associations.

This festival was launched in 2019 and the festival mainly focuses on new trends in storytelling. This theme goes very well with India as a nation of storytelling, articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his message for Cannes this year.

The next meeting scheduled for the Indian Minister of Information and Broadcasting is with Jérôme Paillard and Guillaume Esmiol, executive directors of The Marche Du Film, to explore further business partnerships with India.

Thakur will then lead the inauguration of the Indian pavilion in Cannes in the presence of several great Indian celebrities, including Prasoon Joshi, Shekhar Kapur, AR Rahman, among others.

The Union Minister brings Prime Minister Modi’s message to all who would like to make films in India and associate Indian films with the central theme of India as the content center of the world.

On Wednesday afternoon, Thakur will also visit picturesque St Tropez in southern France.

St Tropez has a huge cultural connection with India and is said to be an exotic location for film shoots. Thakur, on this occasion, will explore the possibilities of shooting Indian films at this location and business-to-business opportunities…

India will be the official country of honor of the Marche du Film, organized alongside the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, in France.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed India’s participation as a “country of honour” at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

In a message, he noted that India’s participation comes during the momentous meeting to celebrate 75 years of Indian independence, 75th anniversary of Cannes Film Festival and 75 years of diplomatic relations between the India and France.

Underscoring India’s commitment to improving the ease of doing business in the film sector, Prime Minister Modi said that from facilitating international co-production of films to ensuring a one-stop licensing mechanism for filming permissions across the country, India offers transparent possibilities for filmmakers around the world. .

This government took an unprecedented initiative last year under the aegis of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to encourage and recognize young creative minds and budding talents in the country.

For the first time ever, 75 creative minds representing gen-next cinema have been selected to attend the 52nd Indian International Film Festival in Goa. (ANI)

