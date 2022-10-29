Entertainment News | Bollywood explores rural Kashmir for film shoot

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Kashmir is known for its beautiful and pristine landscapes. While most people travel to Srinagar, Gulmarg and Sonmarg for vacations or even to shoot movies, many rural areas of Kashmir remain relatively unexplored.

Much to the surprise, Bollywood is now exploring rural Kashmir to discover new places beyond Gulmarg and Pahalgam, thanks to the improved situation in the valley over the past four years.

From Rishi Kapoor’s Bobby on Gulmarg to Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijan in Pahalgam, Bollywood has a long history of embracing the natural beauty of Kashmir. All filmmakers and their crews refused to film in Kashmir during the turmoil and bloodshed of the 1990s.

However, the past four years have opened “doors of peace” in Kashmir as stone throwing, hartals and street protests have all taken a back seat.

Rozilyn Khan, a new face in the industry, was filming for her web and music series in the valley recently. And she advised filmmakers to shoot in Kashmir rather than go abroad!

“I didn’t feel tired during filming, unlike elsewhere. I enjoyed filming here for my musical series without feeling any stress; I want to come back here again and again and inspire other filmmakers to come here. for filming,” she said.

Khan was filming for his musical series in the Tangmarg of Baramulla district, which falls just before the ski paradise of Gulmarg.

In Harwan, on the outskirts of Srinagar, veteran actress Zarina Wahab made her first trip to Kashmir in 45 years last week to film Flock Entertainment’s Urdu web series ‘Armaan’. “In 1977 I only spent two days filming in Gulmarg, but this time I’ve been here for two weeks and I don’t feel like leaving. It’s the first time I’ve been here for this way,” Wahab said.

The revival of film production has also given local actors project opportunities. Local actors and artists who have been out of work for several years due to the cancellation of many shows by regional television. Rehmat Rattan, Ayash Arif, Zameer Ashai, Hassan Javed, as well as many other enthusiastic artists from the valley are cast in ‘Armaan’.

“For the first time, local actors from Kashmir are taken as the main protagonists, which has not happened before,” said actor Hassan Javaid.

Not just Kashmir, places like Bhaderwah and Kishtwar, which were once a hotbed of militancy in Jammu province, are also attracting Bollywood filmmakers.

According to tourism department officials, 500 requests for permission to film in the valley have been received from filmmakers across the country.

“The youngsters here have enormous talent which remains unexplored due to the lack of opportunities and the uncertain situation. But we now hope that the situation will improve in the years to come, as it has over the past four past few years, to mark our stepping onto the big stage of Bollywood,” said Muskaan, a local actress.

Last year, the government of Jammu and Kashmir announced a new film policy to promote Kashmir as a good destination for film promotion.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the new film policy for Jammu and Kashmir in the presence of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and producer Mahaveer Jain in August last year. The idea behind the new film policy is to make the Union Territory “a paradise filming location by providing proper facilities and a safe environment for filmmakers,” according to the official press release. (ANI)

