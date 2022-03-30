Entertainment News | Government merges film division, DFF, NFAI, CFSI with NFDC

New Delhi, March 30 (PTI) The government on Wednesday announced the merger of four film media units – Film Division, Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF), National Film Archive of India (NFAI) and Children’s Film Society of India ( CFSI) – with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting transferred the mandate of producing documentaries and short films, organizing film festivals and preserving films to the NFDC, a UAP working under its direction with the aim of reducing the overlapping of various activities and to ensure better use of public resources. , specifies a government decree.

The government has also made a budgetary allocation of Rs 1304.52 crore till 2026 for all these activities, which will be implemented through the NFDC, the ministry said.

“In order to further strengthen the NFDC, it has been decided that the revenue generated from these activities will also accrue to the NFDC. The merger of the film media units within the Company will ensure a balanced and synergized development of Indian cinema in all its genres .- feature films, documentaries, children’s content, animation and short films and will lead to better and efficient use of existing infrastructure and manpower,” the ministry said.

In December 2020, the Union Cabinet had decided to merge these four Film Media Units into NFDC by enlarging the Memorandum of By-Laws of NFDC, which will then carry out all the activities hitherto performed by them with the aim of ensuring synergy, convergence of activities and better use of resources.

The ministry had shared these major policy decisions during its interaction with the film industry held in Chennai and Mumbai earlier this month.

“The feature film production mandate is already being executed by NFDC. It will give a strong impetus to the production of films of all genres including feature films, documentaries, children’s films and animated films; the promotion of films through participation in various international festival competitions and the organization of various national festivals; preservation of film content, digitization and restoration of films; and distribution and outreach activities.

“Ownership of the assets available with these units will however remain with the Government of India,” the ministry said on Wednesday.

In an official order, the government said that Film Division employees involved in film content production-related activities will be attached to NFDC’s production vertical as a temporary arrangement until further notice.

However, the arrangement will not affect the employees’ terms of service, he said, adding that they will continue to receive their salaries, allowances, etc. through the Film Division.

According to the order, the documentary production mandate that was previously carried out by the Film Division was transferred entirely to NFDC. The Films Division’s legacy and brand name will be taken further and the production vertical for documentary production in the NFDC will be named “Films Division”.

Similarly, the organization of film festivals which fell under the mandate of the Directorate of Film Festivals was transferred to the NFDC.

“It will bring the organization of different national and international film festivals under one roof, thus bringing more synergy and focused international reach. Some of the major upcoming film festivals organized by NFDC are Mumbai International Film Festival, the International Film Festival of India in Goa and the Children’s Film Festival,” the ministry said.

The activities related to film preservation carried out by the National Film Archives of India have also been transferred to the NFDC. The National Film Heritage Mission aimed at the digitization and restoration of films and documentaries will now be implemented by the NFDC.

“Broadcasting is one of 12 champion service sectors identified by the Ministry of Commerce, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is the nodal ministry for this sector.

“Financial incentives for audio-visual co-productions with foreign countries and for the promotion of filming of foreign films in India have also been approved by the government to further stimulate the audio-visual services sector of the economy and promote creative and technical services. will also be led by the NFDC through its Film Facilitation Office,” the ministry said.

