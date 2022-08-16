Entertainment News | Had good match practices, looking forward to the future: Sameer Nair on 5 years of applause

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) With bona fide hit series like “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story”, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn’s OTT debut “Rudra: The Edge of Darkness”, and the glorious serial of Aparna Sen’s film “The Rapist” on the festival circuit, Applause Entertainment’s first five years have been more than eventful.

As the content studio enters its sixth year in the media and entertainment business on Tuesday, Applause CEO Sameer Nair said the company has made “good progress” so far in championing storytelling. rather than the stars.

Over the next few years, the Mumbai-based banner plans to invest “Rs 3,000 to 4,000 crores in a combination of reinvestment and investment” as it diversifies into films and other avenues.

“I’m super excited because I think we’ve made some good progress. We’ve been able to improve and build our star model of how we work, between us as Applause and our partners. We’ve had good match practice. So we’ve got a lot of learnings, business, creative, legal, negotiations, contracts, etc. I’m looking forward to the future,” Nair told PTI in an interview here.

As the world shrinks further with the arrival of 5G cellular technology, the studio hopes to play an important role in this vast connected universe via streamers, the industry veteran added.

“The size of the market is going to increase dramatically. We now have 20 million subscribers. The potential for this (OTT) market is 200 million. 5G is going to come, the streaming world in the world is going to be more connected. If Netflix reaches 200 million, or roughly one billion people worldwide, it could reach 3 billion people worldwide.

“This is just the beginning of streaming. We’re looking to play an important role in this vast universe. The opportunity to create better and different content, to do global collaborations, to do more local content that can travel in the whole world, this is all going to come true.”

In the future, the stable will release the second season of the “Scam” series titled “Scam 2003: The Telgi Story”, adapted from the Hindi book “Reporter ki Diary” written by Sanjay Singh; The “Gandhi” series, based on Ramchandra Guha’s books on the Father of the Nation, directed by Hansal Mehta and featuring his “Scam 1992” star Pratik Gandhi; “Tanaav,” an Indian adaptation of the hit Israeli series “Fauda”; and the Indian adaptation of “The Fall”.

The new season of “Criminal Justice” titled “Adhura Sach”, produced by Applause in association with BBC Studios India, is already scheduled to air on August 26. The Hindi show is an adaptation of the British series “Criminal Justice”.

It will see Pankaj Tripathi reprising the role of lawyer Madhav Mishra for the third time, a rare achievement for a character in India’s OTT space, Nair said.

“Next up will be Manoj Bajpayee and ‘The Family Man’ season 3. We’re very proud of that because the original ‘Criminal Justice’ did two seasons with different stories, the Americans only did that. a – ‘The Night Of’ Thus, the third season of “Criminal Justice” is an original story created in the same format.”

According to Nair, story and narration are the most important elements needed for content at a basic level.

“You may or may not have stars, expensive scale, exotic locations. It may be realistic, but when it (the project) succeeds, it succeeds because of the story. Everything around it becomes the halo effect.

The senior executive said the structure of Applause – a media, content and intellectual property creation studio – powered by Aditya Birla Group – allows the company to create content by “investing time, effort, money and risk” and show it to the platforms who decide whether they want to select the project for viewing or not.

The studio makes things easier for streamers and helps them grow, he said.

Subsequent seasons are being worked on for Devgn’s ‘Rudra’ with ‘an origin story’, Nair said, adding that he would like to see ‘The Office’, an adaptation of the BBC original series from the same. name, come back for chapter three.

However, “Call My Agent: Bollywood”, based on the popular French TV series, will not be returning.

From shows, films, animations to documentaries, the idea is to make Applause a banner that offers all kinds of content and collaborations, he said.

“We’ve done series, now we’re doing movies. In fact, we’ve done quite a few movies that are all coming out shortly,” Nair added.

“Aparna’s film did really well for us and continues to get a lot of love,” he said of ‘The Rapist,’ which won the Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan International Film Festival. 2021 and recently won the Sen Trophy for Best Director at the 2022 Melbourne Indian Film Festival.

The first series of films were to take on conceptual, thought-provoking and original titles, he said.

“As we expand the slide, we’ll be doing more mainstream stuff. We’re looking seriously at the movie market. We’re doing animation, documentaries. We’re looking to do co-productions with other studios. “

Although Hindi content dominates Applause’s filmography, the studio has backed Tamil series “Iru Dhuravam”, “Kuruthi Kalam” and “Vadham”, and “Humble Politiciann Nograj” (Kannada).

“We do a lot of stuff in South Indian language. Now we want to add Bengali to it,” Nair said.

Feature films in the pipeline are untitled films starring Nandita Das, Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami; a film with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D’cruz; Saurabh Shukla’s adaptation of his play “Jab Khuli Kitaab” with Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia; a film based on the Twinkle Khanna short story “Salaam Noni Appa” also starring Kapadia; and Tahira Kashyap’s feature debut “Sharmajee Ki Beti”.

Content created by Applause is intended for the whole country and then the world, Nair said.

“The focus is on storytelling, trying to move faster than your audience,” he said.

