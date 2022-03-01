Entertainment News | KSFDC’s First Female Director Project to Participate in Bengaluru Film Fest

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 1 (PTI) ‘Nishiddho’, the first film produced by Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) under the state government’s groundbreaking initiative to support aspiring female directors, has been shortlisted in the section competition of the 13th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), scheduled for March 3-10.

Written and directed by Tara Ramanujan, Nishiddho (Forbidden) is one of two films produced by KSFDC under the government’s “Films Directed by Women” project, an initiative to empower women by giving wings to their creative talents. .

The film will be screened in the Indian Cinema Competition category of BIFF.

Nishiddho is a vivid portrait of the lives of two migrants from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu and their struggles in a town in Kerala.

Actors Kani Kusruti and Tanmay Dhanania star in the film, which is cinematographed by Manesh Madhavan, edited by Anzar Chennatt and music by Debojyoti Mishra.

The government has allocated budgetary funds to KSFDC for the annual production of two films under the project. Films must be directed by female directors only.

In another major project to support filmmakers from less advantaged sections, KSFDC has already launched a project to support filmmakers belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) communities.

Two films will soon be released on the boards as part of this device open to any filmmaker in the SC / ST category without distinction of sex, specifies an official press release here.

Congratulating the Nishiddho team, Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan said that Kerala is probably the first state in the country to introduce such distinct projects to encourage the creative endeavors of the underrepresented section of cinema.

The project for women filmmakers is part of the government’s commitment to uplifting and empowering women, he said.

“It will provide them with ample creative space to realize their concepts and ideas through visual storytelling. It is a pioneering initiative to promote creative projects led by women in the state,” he noted.

The program for filmmakers in the SC/ST category will also ensure the participation of creative talents from marginalized sections of mainstream cinema, the minister said.

“The films made under these projects will reflect different perspectives and approaches to lived experiences. KSFDC has been entrusted with the task of producing the films under these projects on behalf of the government,” he said. added.

Prominent Director and Chairman of KSFDC Shaji N Karun said that starting from this year, the company will produce two films per year to support directors belonging to the SC/ST category and currently two films are in pre-production stage. .

In total, KSFDC will produce four films – two by female directors and two by female directors in the SC/ST category, he pointed out.

“The initiative will pave the way to instill more confidence in aspiring filmmakers and bring out their enormous potential. KSFDC stands for supporting filmmakers, who have a unique visual language and storytelling skills,” he added.

“Nishiddho” has also been shortlisted for the International Competition section of the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala 2022 (IFFK) to be held from March 18-25. It was also selected for the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival.

Founded in 1975, KSFDC is India’s premier public sector film development company.

