Entertainment News | ‘Nishiddho’ Named Best at the Ottawa Indian Film Festival

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 20 (PTI) ‘Nishiddho’, the first film produced by Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) under the state government’s pioneering project to support aspiring female filmmakers, has won the award for best feature film at the Ottawa Indian Film Festival Awards (OIFFA).

The film, scripted and directed by Tara Ramanujan, won him the FFSI KR Mohanan Award for Best Indian Debut Director in the International Competition section of the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala 2022 (IFFK), according to a statement released by KSFDC.

The film won Best Feature at OIFFA shortly after winning Second Best Film at the 52nd State Film Awards this year, according to the statement.

The online film festival from June 14-18 had strong competition from Indian films with around 14 feature films and five short films screened at OIFFA, an exclusive film festival held in Canada for filmmakers from India and the Indian diaspora as well as films with Indian content, he said.

Nishiddho is one of two films produced by KSFDC under the government’s project to support and integrate aspiring female directors, an initiative for empowering women by giving wings to their creative talent, according to the release.

The other film ‘Divorce’, directed by debutant Mini IG, would be shown on the big screen before Onam while Nishidho would have its theatrical release after the festival, he said and added that the government had exempted both films entertainment tax as a special gesture. to support women’s empowerment initiatives.

Commenting on OIFFA’s win, KSFDC Chairman, Shri Shaji N Karun said it was a great honor for a female filmmaker from Kerala and the award would instill great confidence in aspiring female filmmakers, who would like to be part of it. of the company’s initiative, according to the statement.

Nishiddho, which means forbidden, depicts a blossoming relationship between a Bengali man and a Tamil woman at their workplace in Kerala.

Kani Kusruti plays the character Chaavi and Tanmay Dhanania plays Rudra, an idol maker from Kolkata, according to the statement.

Founded in 1975, KSFDC is India’s premier public sector film development company. PTI

