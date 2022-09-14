Entertainment news roundup: Actress Jennifer Hudson wants her new talk show to provide a platform for guests; Quinta Brunson Helps Broadcast Breakthrough at TV’s Emmy Awards and More

Below is a summary of the entertainment news briefs.

Actress Jennifer Hudson wants her new talk show to give guests a platform

American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson launched her own nationally broadcast hour-long talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” this week. As the youngest woman in history to achieve “EGOT” status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner), Hudson said she was thrilled to sharing his personality with viewers while spotlighting empowering stories.

Quinta Brunson helps broadcast break through at TV’s Emmys

Network sitcoms have rarely won Emmys in recent years, as Hollywood has picked up top honors on streaming outlet shows. On Monday, Quinta Brunson helped change that when she won Best Comedy Writing for the ABC show “Abbott Elementary.” Brunson, 32, is the first black woman to be nominated three times in the comedy category in the same year. She received writing, lead actress and series nominations for the show she created.

‘Succession’, ‘Ted Lasso’ repeated as top Emmy winners

Media dynasty drama ‘Succession’ and feel-good comedy ‘Ted Lasso’ took home top trophies at the Emmy Awards on Monday, and a ‘Squid Game’ actor nabbed a major acting award as Hollywood awarded the highest honors in television. “Succession” was named Best Drama Series, an award the HBO show won in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted its production schedule. The show, which won four trophies in total, tells the story of the wealthy and stabbing Roy family as they fight for power.

Factbox-Key Winners at the 2022 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards, television’s highest honors, were presented at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.

Here is a list of winners in key categories.

For ‘Women Talking’ at the Toronto film festival, an urgent need to listen

Years away from her last film, director and screenwriter Sarah Polley says she felt the urgency to bring a story of rape and reconstruction to the big screen. Based on a book by Miriam Toews, “Women Talking” tells the story of female members of a cloistered Mennonite community debating how to respond to a series of systematic rapes perpetrated by men in their community. Do not do anything? Stay and fight? Leaving, even if it meant losing the only home they had ever known?

Jean-Luc Godard, flagship director of the New Wave, died at the age of 91

Director Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of French New Wave cinema who pushed cinematic boundaries and inspired iconoclastic directors decades after his 1960s heyday, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, his wife announced. family and producers. Godard was one of the world’s most acclaimed directors, known for classics such as ‘Breathless’ and ‘Contempt’, which broke with convention and helped pioneer a new way of making films, with camera work freehand, jump cuts and an existential dialogue.

German reboot of famous war novel to premiere at Toronto film festival

German director Edward Berger says the world needs a reminder of the horrors of war as his remake of the anti-war classic ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ premiered at the 47th Berlin International Film Festival. Toronto Monday. It is the first German cinematic treatment of German author Erich Maria Remarque’s epic 1928 novel, which depicts the devastation of World War I from the perspective of a German soldier and helped change the narrative around the glorification of war.

Documentary about activist photographer wins best film award in Venice

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”, a documentary about American photographer Nan Goldin and her fight against the wealthy Sackler family, won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday. Directed by investigative journalist Laura Poitras, the film intertwines Goldin’s remarkable life story with her campaign to hold the Sacklers and their pharmaceutical company accountable for America’s opioid crisis.

Emmys TV viewership drops to record low

This year’s U.S. television viewership for the annual Emmy Awards has fallen about 24% to 5.9 million people from 2021, broadcaster NBC said on Tuesday, making it a all-time low according to industry trade publication “Variety”. NBC combined viewership from its Peacock streaming service and its network TV broadcast to calculate total views. NBC and Peacock are units of Comcast Corp.

HBO reclaims its Emmy crown with ‘Succession,’ ‘White Lotus’ wins

The dysfunctional ‘Succession’ dynasty, teen drama ‘Euphoria’ and a comedy series set in the fictional White Lotus station helped propel HBO to the top of Monday’s Emmys slate, overtaking streaming rival Netflix Inc. The Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. division entered the night with the most nominations of any network or streaming service, with a total of 140 nominations for HBO and its companion online offering, HBO Max.

(With agency contributions.)