Entertainment News Roundup: Biden administration reviews concert tickets, resort fees; Spotify criticizes Ye’s comments, keeps his music and more

Biden administration reviews concert tickets and resort fees

U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration is reviewing fees charged to consumers in various sectors, including entertainment and travel, as regulators on Wednesday targeted overdrafts and other bank charges that he said would allow customers to save over a billion dollars. Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House, said other federal agencies would review concert ticket and travel center fees.

Spotify criticizes Ye’s comments, keeps his music

As companies around the world, including Adidas AG, cut ties with Kanye West, music streaming service Spotify Technology SA said it won’t remove the rapper’s music unless his label requests it. Music by the artist now known as Ye did not violate anti-hate policies, Spotify chief Daniel Ek told Reuters.

Gunn and Safran named to head DC film and TV studios

James Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed to head up DC Studios Warner Bros. Discovery on Tuesday to oversee film, television and animated projects featuring popular characters such as Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman. Gunn and Safran have brought heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Universe to such blockbuster movies as “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Aquaman,” and “The Suicide Squad.”

New Harvey Weinstein trial begins with graphic allegations

Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted young women in hopes of breaking into Hollywood, a Los Angeles prosecutor argued Monday, while the former producer’s lawyer said his accusers willingly participated in a culture of “casting couch” to boost their careers. Weinstein, the man who became the face of #MeToo allegations five years ago, is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for sex crimes in New York. He is currently on trial in Los Angeles on 11 counts of rape and sexual assault and has pleaded not guilty.

British sci-fi series ‘Doctor Who’ will premiere on Disney+

Walt Disney Co’s streaming service, Disney+, announced on Tuesday that it will exclusively air one of BBC’s beloved shows “Doctor Who” to audiences outside the UK and Ireland. The collaboration between the BBC and Disney Branded Television allows Disney to broadcast the British science fiction series for audiences around the world, while the BBC will continue to broadcast it exclusively for British audiences.

Ukrainian Oscar contender makes Kyiv debut despite power outages

Ukraine’s entry for next year’s Oscars, a drama about a family living in an occupied village in eastern Ukraine, premiered in a packed cinema in Kyiv despite fears of cuts of currents and aerial sirens as the Russian war enters its ninth month. Many uniformed Ukrainian servicemen were among the nearly 400 viewers at the screening of ‘Klondike,’ which tells the story of Ira, a pregnant Ukrainian woman who refuses to flee her village when captured by armed separatists backed by the Russia in 2014.

Boxer Tyson Fury to Release ‘Sweet Caroline’ Remake for Charity

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury trades in his boxing gloves for a microphone with the release of his debut single, a remake of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” for charity. The 34-year-old British boxer, who has previously sung for crowds at matches as well as performing a duet with Robbie Williams, will release the track, a crowd favorite at sporting events, on November 11 in aid of an association men’s mental health charity. Club.

