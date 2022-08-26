Entertainment News Roundup: Britney Spears Makes Musical Return With Elton John’s Duo; ‘Star Trek’ Actress Nichelle Nichols’ Ashes Head To Solar Orbit & More

Below is a summary of the entertainment news briefs.

From fashion to films – Isla, the ex-boss of Zara, launches a production company

The former chief executive of textile giant Inditex, Pablo Isla, has launched his own film production company, saying in a statement on Friday that he hopes to use his “deep passion for cinema” and business experience to advance the Spanish film industry.

Isla left the owner of global fashion brand Zara in April after more than a decade at the helm of the company’s global expansion, passing the torch to Marta Ortega, daughter of Inditex owner Amancio Ortega, who took the non-executive presidency.

Britney Spears returns to music with Elton John’s duo

American singer Britney Spears made her musical comeback on Friday, releasing a duet with Elton John, in her first new material in six years and after her 13-year conservatorship ended last year. The 40-year-old ‘Toxic’ and ‘Womanizer’ hitmaker teases ‘Hold Me Closer’, a club-dance remake of John’s 1971 song ‘Tiny Dancer’, posting his artwork as the release nears .

Turkish pop star’s arrest over religious schools joke draws heavy criticism

The arrest of a Turkish pop star for a quip she made about religious schools has drawn a fierce response from critics of the government, who see it as determined to punish those who oppose its conservative views . Pop singer Gulsen was jailed on Thursday awaiting trial on charges of inciting hatred after a video of a remark she made on stage in April was released by a pro-government outlet.

Ashes of ‘Star Trek’ actress Nichelle Nichols head for solar orbit

The late actress Nichelle Nichols, better known as Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ will become the latest member of the 1960s TV series to be commemorated by having some of her Earthly remains flown into space. Nichols, who died July 30 at the age of 89, is credited with helping to break down racial stereotypes and redefine Hollywood roles for black actors during the height of the American civil rights movement, as one of the first black women to portray a stand-alone character on network television. .

‘House of the Dragon’ renewed for second season after first episode is a hit

‘House of the Dragon’, the highly anticipated prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’, has been renewed for a second season after the success of its first episode. Based on George RR Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the drama is set 200 years before the events that unfolded in “Game of Thrones” and focuses on how House Targaryen falls into civil war.

