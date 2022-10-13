Entertainment News Roundup: Disney Pushes Back Multiple Marvel Movie Release Dates; ‘Murder, She Wrote’ actress Angela Lansbury dies aged 96+

Below is a summary of the entertainment news briefs.

A Minute With: South Korean Kian84 exhibited at London’s StART art fair

South Korean artist and reality TV star Kian84 is making his UK debut this week, showing his pop art as part of the StART art fair in London. The 39-year-old, who rose to prominence as a webtoon artist and through his TV show “I Live Alone,” is showcasing his paintings alongside other South Korean names at the event on October 12 to 16, which features contemporary works from around the world. world.

Queen releases rediscovered song with Freddie Mercury

Queen released a rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury on Thursday, the band’s first new track with the late frontman’s instantly recognizable vocals to be released in more than eight years. Guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor first told fans about the existence of “Face It Alone” during an interview this summer.

ByteDance plans music streaming expansion to take on Spotify – WSJ

China’s ByteDance Ltd is in talks with music labels to expand its music streaming service globally to compete with industry leaders such as Spotify Technology SA, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Parent TikTok plans to eventually integrate music streaming into its short video service and scale it to serve as the world’s major music distribution platform, according to the report which cites people with knowledge of the talks.

Mattel celebrates Tina Turner with the creation of Barbie

Toy company Mattel is paying tribute to Tina Turner on the 40th anniversary of her hit song “What’s Love Got To Do With It” with a Barbie doll created in her likeness. The doll, part of their Barbie Signature Music Series, wears an outfit inspired by the song’s music video – a black mini dress paired with a denim jacket and her signature hairstyle.

Main nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards

Nominations were announced Thursday for the 2022 American Music Awards. Fan votes will determine the winners, and the awards will be presented at a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Nov. 20. Here is a list of the main nominations:

Disney pushes back several Marvel movie release dates

Walt Disney Co announced on Tuesday that it will be pushing back the release dates for many upcoming Marvel movies, including “Blade,” “Fantastic Four” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.” Following the departure of “Blade” director Bassam Tariq from the project in September due to scheduling conflicts, Marvel decided to temporarily halt production on the film to seek a new director. “Blade” is now scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2024 instead of November 3, 2023, which has impacted the rest of the studios’ production schedule.

‘Murder, She Wrote’ actress Angela Lansbury dies aged 96

Angela Lansbury, the British-born actress whose career has spanned eight decades and produced indelible portrayals of a wide range of characters from villains to detectives and light comedic roles in film, stage and television , died at 96, her family said Tuesday. . Lansbury, who played a crime novelist on the long-running US TV series “Murder, She Wrote,” “passed away peacefully in her sleep” at her Los Angeles home, according to a statement from her children.

Bad Bunny dominates American Music Awards nominations

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has picked up the most nominations for this year’s American Music Awards, leading fellow rapper Drake and pop superstars Beyonce and Taylor Swift on the list of contenders unveiled Thursday. Bad Bunny has received a total of eight AMA nominations and will compete for Entertainer of the Year against British singers Adele and Harry Styles and Canadian musician The Weeknd.

“Empire of Light” by Sam Mendes, a love letter to films and to his mother

Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes celebrates cinema and the families we choose and who choose us with his new film “Empire of Light,” a star-studded drama he wrote, directed and produced. A love story set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, “Empire of Light” stars Olivia Colman, Colin Firth and Toby Jones as workers at a local cinema, “The Empire.”

(With agency contributions.)