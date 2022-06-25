Entertainment news roundup: Glastonbury star Billie Eilish: It’s a ‘dark day’ for American women; David Harbor on the ‘Stranger Things’ season finale: ‘You’ll be blown away’ and more

Below is a summary of the entertainment news briefs.

Glastonbury star Billie Eilish: It’s a ‘dark day’ for American women

Billie Eilish said it was a “dark day” for American women when she made history by becoming the youngest solo artist in Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage history on Friday night. The 20-year-old multiple Grammy winner made the comment in the middle of a crowd-pleasing set that kicked off with the hit ‘Bury a Friend’ and ended with ‘Bad Guy’ and “Happier Than Ever”.

David Harbor on the ‘Stranger Things’ season finale: ‘You’ll be blown away’

For fans eagerly awaiting the Season 4 finale of Netflix’s hit show “Stranger Things,” actor David Harbor has a clear message: “You’ll be blown away.” The sci-fi drama, set in the 1980s, returned in late May with the first volume of episodes showing a new supernatural horror emerging from the alternate dimension Upside Down and assaulting the fictional Indiana town of Hawkins.

Harbor and Pullman explore mental illness with humor in new London play

‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbor says his own experiences with mental illness inspired parts of his new London play ‘Mad House,’ a black comedy written by acclaimed author Theresa Rebeck. The 47-year-old actor, who recently told Britain’s Big Issue magazine he was institutionalized and diagnosed with bipolar disorder aged 26, said his conversations with the American playwright helped shape the script.

Kit Harington involved in Jon Snow spin-off – ‘Game of Thrones’ co-star

Kit Harington is involved in a ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off about his character Jon Snow, the actor’s co-star in the hit fantasy TV series has claimed. In an interview with Britain’s BBC, actress Emilia Clarke was asked last week about a report in industry publication The Hollywood Reporter that said US network HBO was in early development for a spin-off show starring the character. Jon Snow at the helm.

Delighted music fans return to Glastonbury and Paul McCartney

Tens of thousands of music fans joined Worthy Farm on Wednesday for the three-year return of Glastonbury, the beloved music festival which will feature hundreds of artists from Billie Eilish to Paul McCartney. The jubilant scenes come as relief to a live music industry that has been battling for survival after COVID-19 wiped out the entire 2020 season and much of 2021, forcing venues to refund tickets and go without. revenue.

Paris Fashion Week offers the quintessence of French chic with the Officine Générale fashion show

Contemporary French brand Officine Generale took to a grand column-lined courtyard in Paris’ historic Marais district for its latest collection of classic tailored designs for men and women, sending in crisp poplin shirts and relaxed pleated trousers with matching blazers on a cobblestone runway. Models paraded in a straight line as a breeze tugged at the loosest of styles, blowing the tails of silk scarves into the air and adding drama to the evening spectacle.

Dior sends models to a bucolic garden for Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Dior on Friday transported its audience to a seaside garden between Normandy and Sussex for its latest men’s collection, aristo-chic with a utilitarian look. Celebrities such as model Naomi Campbell, Hollywood couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, ex-soccer star David Beckham and rival designers Olivier Rousteing of Balmain and Matthew Williams of Givenchy sat on real grass, with the rest of the guests, surrounded by wildflowers.

(With agency contributions.)