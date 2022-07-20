Entertainment news roundup: Has Netflix found its connection? Ryan Gosling stars in spy film ‘The Gray Man’; Netflix to acquire Australian animation studio Animal Logic and more

Below is a summary of the entertainment news briefs.

Has Netflix found its Bond? Ryan Gosling stars in spy film ‘The Gray Man’

In the new Netflix movie “The Gray Man,” Ryan Gosling’s character jokes that his name is Six because 007 was taken. The film is a big-budget, effects-packed thriller in the spirit of a James Bond adventure. Netflix Inc and the film’s makers are hoping the film, which begins streaming Friday, will launch the company’s own long-running spy series.

Netflix to buy Australian animation studio Animal Logic

Netflix Inc plans to acquire Sydney-based Animal Logic, an animation studio that has worked on hits ranging from “Happy Feet” to “The Lego Movies,” the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move will accelerate Netflix’s efforts to build end-to-end animation production capabilities, according to the release.

Brad Pitt faces off against assassins in action thriller ‘Bullet Train’

Hollywood star Brad Pitt battles assassins on a bullet train traveling through Japan in the action thriller ‘Bullet Train’, reuniting with his former stuntman-turned-director David Leitch. Pitt plays Ladybug, a hapless assassin who wants to do her job well before finding herself facing a series of dangerous adversaries, all with missions related to her own, aboard the high-speed train.

Iran. Award-winning director Panahi will serve a decade-old prison sentence

Award-winning Iranian director Jafar Panahi will serve a six-year prison sentence originally handed down by a Tehran court in 2010, a justice spokesman said on Tuesday, amid an increased crackdown on dissent in the Islamic Republic. . Panahi was arrested on July 11 while traveling to the Tehran prosecutor’s office to follow up on the cases of two Iranian filmmakers, Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Aleahmad, who were arrested for security reasons earlier this month.

K-Pop star J-Hope will make music history at Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival

K-Pop star J-Hope of boy band sensation BTS will perform as the final act of Chicago’s annual Lollapalooza show this month, becoming the first South Korean artist to headline a major American music festival, organizers announced on Tuesday. According to Live National Entertainment.

How Netflix plans to find its inner “Star Wars”

Netflix broke Hollywood rules to create an $82 billion global streaming colossus that the rest of the entertainment industry has been quick to copy. But as growth slows, she looks back to move forward, borrowing a page from Walt Disney’s playbook. The company that changed the way we watch TV and movies aims to emulate the success of Mickey Mouse and ‘Star Wars’, trying to create brands that span film, TV, games and consumer products , executives told Reuters in recent interviews.

