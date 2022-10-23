Entertainment News Roundup: Motor Racing-Pitt briefs team bosses as F1 movie picks up speed; Taylor Swift Reveals Her Late Night Thoughts On ‘Midnights’ Pop Album & More

Below is a summary of the entertainment news briefs.

Motor racing-Pitt briefs team bosses as F1 film picks up speed

Formula 1 executives and team bosses were briefed by Brad Pitt at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas on Friday as plans for a sports-based film gathered pace. Apple TV announced in June that its studio arm had landed the rights to a feature film to be directed by “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski.

Taylor Swift Reveals Her Late Night Thoughts On ‘Midnights’ Pop Album

Taylor Swift returned to pop on Friday with the launch of her 10th studio album, a record called “Midnights” inspired by her late-night thoughts, and she also released a video of her “nightmare scenarios” in the genre of horror movie. The 32-year-old singer-songwriter described the 13-track “Midnights” as “a collage of intensity, ups and downs and ebbs and flows.”

India’s leading multiplex chains are banking on the festive season to bring back the joy

A list of flop Bollywood movies has hit India’s top cinemas hard, leaving the industry betting heavily on the current festive quarter to revive its fortunes Inox and PVR, the country’s leading multiplex operators which reported results this week, said both blamed a lack of good content for the lackluster second-quarter performance, and said they’re betting on the third quarter to get them back on the path to growth.

Netflix opens ‘immersive’ store for fans of popular shows

Streaming giant Netflix has opened a store in Los Angeles that it hopes will combine retail therapy with an “immersive” experience for fans of its popular shows “Stranger Things”, “Bridgerton” and ” Squid Game”. The store – open until early January – offers shoppers the chance to snap photos alongside the iconic laser-eyed Young-hee animatronic doll from ‘Squid Game’ and Queen Charlotte’s throne from the period drama Bridgerton.

Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson Honored as MusiCares Personalities of the Year

Motown icons Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson will be honored by the music industry in Los Angeles ahead of the annual Grammy Awards as 2023 MusiCares Person of the Year, the organization announced Thursday. MusiCares, which is dedicated to supporting the music community, said the music world will celebrate the legacy of the two songwriters at its 32nd annual People of the Year benefit gala.

Rapper Cardi B wins lawsuit in California over explicit album cover

A California federal jury on Friday dismissed allegations that musician Cardi B misused the image of a man on the cover of her 2016 mixtape debut album. The cover of “Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1” n did not violate the publicity or privacy rights of plaintiff Kevin Michael Brophy by depicting an altered photo of another man with Brophy’s unique tattoo on his back performing oral sex on the popular rapper, the jury Santa Ana found after a four-day trial and an afternoon of deliberation.

(With agency contributions.)