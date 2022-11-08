Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix explores investment in live sports, deals for streaming rights – WSJ; Chris Evans Named People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ and More

Below is a summary of the entertainment news briefs.

Take-Two Crashes As Lower Forecast Adds To Gaming Industry Gloom

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc lowered its full-year sales forecast on Monday as the video game maker was hit by a soaring dollar this year and a broader industry meltdown, sending its shares 17% tumbling. in extended conversations. The move follows a similar cut by rival Electronic Arts and shows how the industry is grappling with lower demand caused by a lack of major new titles, the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and lower consumer spending. affected by inflation.

Shakira and Pique reach custody agreement after split

Colombian pop star Shakira has reached an agreement with her former partner Gerard Pique over custody of their two children after their 11-year relationship broke down earlier this year, Shakira’s representative in Spain said on Tuesday. Details of the deal will be revealed later Tuesday, the rep said.

Netflix plans to invest in live sports, bids for streaming rights – WSJ

Netflix Inc is exploring investments in live sports broadcasting and recently made a bid for sports league streaming rights, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company recently made a bid for the streaming rights to the ATP Tennis Tour for select European countries, including France and the UK, but dropped out, according to the report.

Cast and Creators Reveal How Steven Spielberg’s Life Shaped ‘The Fabelmans’

American director Steven Spielberg walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday alongside the actors and creators of his semi-autobiographical Universal Films film, “The Fabelmans”. The film follows fictional character Sammy Fabelman, who is loosely based on Spielberg as a young man, as he cultivates a love of movies and discovers a dark family secret that changes the way he sees the world.

Despite Some Complaints, ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Receives Rave Reviews

The highly anticipated sequel to Disney’s ‘Black Panther’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has received rave reviews from the majority of critics. The film, which arrives in theaters on Friday, has a positive rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, with just five out of 81 critics calling the film rotten.

The new cast of royal series ‘The Crown’ says viewers know it’s a drama

The new cast of ‘The Crown’ premiered the next season of the hit Netflix series on Tuesday, insisting viewers know it’s a drama and need no warning for its fictional storylines. The award-winning show, which follows the reign of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, returns for a fifth season on Wednesday, depicting the royal family in the 1990s, when they faced marital upheaval, public dissent and to a fire at Windsor Castle.

Pop superstar Rihanna admits to being nervous ahead of Super Bowl show

Pop singer Rihanna, a global superstar with nine Grammy awards, admitted she always felt uncomfortable before live performances and was nervous about stepping onto the biggest stage in the world. music at next year’s Super Bowl. Rihanna, who gave birth to her first child in May, said she had to really think things through when asked to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023 in front of millions of viewers in the world.

Chris Evans Named People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

‘Captain America’ actor Chris Evans was named People Magazine’s ‘sexiest man alive’ for 2022 on Monday, after his Marvel co-star Paul Rudd won the title in 2021 Evans, who is 41 and single, said the title “sounds like a weird form of humble bragging.” However, he was eager to share the news with his biggest fan – his mother.

Veteran British actor Leslie Phillips has died aged 98

Veteran British actor Leslie Phillips, known for his roles in the comedy films ‘Carry On’, has died aged 98. Phillips died Monday morning “peacefully in his sleep,” his agent Jonathan Lloyd said in an emailed statement.

Drake and 21 Savage sued for using ‘Vogue’ name to promote album

Drake and 21 Savage have been sued by Conde Nast, the publisher of Vogue magazine, for using the name Vogue without permission to promote their new album “Her Loss.” Conde Nast said the rappers’ promotional campaign, including to their more than 135 million social media followers, was “entirely” based on the unauthorized use of Vogue trademarks and misrepresentations they would appear on the next cover of Vogue, with the “love and support” of longtime editor Anna Wintour.

