Entertainment News Roundup: Queen Releases Rediscovered Song Featuring Freddie Mercury; ByteDance plans music streaming expansion to take on Spotify – WSJ and more

Queen releases rediscovered song with Freddie Mercury

Queen released a rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury on Thursday, the band’s first new track with the late frontman’s instantly recognizable vocals to be released in more than eight years. Guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor first told fans about the existence of “Face It Alone” during an interview this summer.

ByteDance plans music streaming expansion to take on Spotify – WSJ

China’s ByteDance Ltd is in talks with music labels to expand its music streaming service globally to compete with industry leaders such as Spotify Technology SA, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Parent TikTok plans to eventually integrate music streaming into its short video service and scale it to serve as the world’s major music distribution platform, according to the report which cites people with knowledge of the talks.

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Tell the Story of a Serial Killer in ‘The Good Nurse’

The true story of a male nurse who murdered as many as hundreds of patients in American hospitals by secretly administering drug overdoses is brought to the screen by a team of star filmmakers in “The Good Nurse.” Based on a book of the same name, “The Good Nurse” centers on intensive care nurse Amy Loughren who, in 2003, helped uncover the murders committed by her colleague and friend Charles Cullen.

Murdered Teen Movie ‘Till’ Focuses on Mother-Son Love

The murder of Emmett Till and the acquittal of his killers has become a historic case in the American civil rights movement due to the brutality of his death and the injustice that followed, but the director of “Till”, Chinonye Chukwu, takes a somewhat different angle. Based on true events, the film centers on a 14-year-old black American boy named Emmett Till who was abducted, tortured and lynched after allegedly flirting with a white woman at the grocery store while visiting relatives. in Mississippi in 1955.

Disney pushes back several Marvel movie release dates

Walt Disney Co announced on Tuesday that it will be pushing back the release dates for many upcoming Marvel movies, including “Blade,” “Fantastic Four” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.” Following the departure of “Blade” director Bassam Tariq from the project in September due to scheduling conflicts, Marvel decided to temporarily halt production on the film to seek a new director. “Blade” is now scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2024 instead of November 3, 2023, which has impacted the rest of the studios’ production schedule.

‘Murder, She Wrote’ actress Angela Lansbury dies aged 96

Angela Lansbury, the British-born actress whose career has spanned eight decades and produced indelible portrayals of a wide range of characters from villains to detectives and light comedic roles in film, stage and television , died at 96, her family said Tuesday. . Lansbury, who played a crime novelist on the long-running US TV series “Murder, She Wrote,” “passed away peacefully in her sleep” at her Los Angeles home, according to a statement from her children.

“Empire of Light” by Sam Mendes, a love letter to films and to his mother

Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes celebrates cinema and the families we choose and who choose us with his new film “Empire of Light,” a star-studded drama he wrote, directed and produced. A love story set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, “Empire of Light” stars Olivia Colman, Colin Firth and Toby Jones as workers at a local cinema, “The Empire.”

