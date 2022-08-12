Entertainment News Roundup: Sarajevo Film Festival Provides Platform for Ukrainian Filmmakers; Analysis: Is Netflix the envy of Hollywood? Not quite and more

Below is a summary of the entertainment news briefs.

Sarajevo Film Festival provides a platform for Ukrainian filmmakers

The Sarajevo Film Festival, the region’s biggest film industry showcase, is allowing Ukrainian films in its competition for the first time and supporting Ukrainian filmmakers. The festival, which has grown to cover the area from Vienna to Istanbul, was founded towards the end of the Bosnian war in 1995 as an act of defiance by devotees resisting a 43-month siege of the capital by the Bosnian Serb forces.

Analysis: Is Netflix the envy of Hollywood? Not enough

During a period of earnings that seemed to signal the end of Netflix’s envy, the Walt Disney Co restored hope that the growth in the streaming business will continue. But Disney, which overtook Netflix as the world leader in streaming by global subscribers last quarter, is the outlier among its media peers.

Oprah Winfrey’s company files lawsuit over ‘Oprahdemics’ podcast

Oprah Winfrey’s company has filed a lawsuit against the creators of the “Oprahdemics” podcast, claiming the program misled listeners into thinking it sponsored or endorsed it. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday night in federal court in Manhattan, Winfrey’s Harpo Inc said it was not seeking profit or damages from ‘Oprahdemics’ creators Kellie Carter Jackson and Leah Wright Rigour, nor was it trying to stop the podcast.

(With agency contributions.)