Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify Slams Ye’s Comments, Keeps His Music; Boxer Tyson Fury to release ‘Sweet Caroline’ remake for charity and more

Biden administration reviews concert tickets and resort fees

U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration is reviewing fees imposed on consumers in various sectors, including entertainment and travel, as regulators on Wednesday targeted overdrafts and other bank charges that he said would allow customers to save over a billion dollars. Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House, said other federal agencies would review concert ticket and travel center fees.

Gunn and Safran named to head DC film and TV studios

James Gunn and Peter Safran were named co-directors of DC Studios at Warner Bros. Discovery on Tuesday to oversee film, television and animated projects featuring popular characters such as Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman. Gunn and Safran have brought heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Universe to such blockbuster movies as “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Aquaman,” and “The Suicide Squad.”

Spotify criticizes Ye’s comments, keeps his music

As companies around the world, including Adidas AG, cut ties with Kanye West, music streaming service Spotify Technology SA said it won’t remove the rapper’s music unless his label requests it. Music by the artist now known as Ye did not violate anti-hate policies, Spotify chief Daniel Ek told Reuters.

‘Black Panther’ sequel stars late Chadwick Boseman: ‘We made him proud’

The stars of Marvel’s highly anticipated ‘Black Panther’ sequel walked the red carpet in Hollywood on Wednesday night at the world premiere of ‘Wakanda Forever,’ but there was one name sorely missing, their late co-star Chadwick Boseman. The actor, who played the lead role, King T’Challa, in the 2018 original, died in 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer that he kept private. He was 43 years old.

Boxer Tyson Fury to Release ‘Sweet Caroline’ Remake for Charity

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury trades in his boxing gloves for a microphone with the release of his debut single, a remake of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” for charity. The 34-year-old British boxer, who has previously sung for crowds at matches and dueted with Robbie Williams, will release the track, a crowd favorite at sporting events, on November 11 in aid of charity for men’s mental health. Club.

