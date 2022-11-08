Entertainment News Roundup: Take-Two Crashes As Forecast Cut Deepens Video Game Industry Gloom; Pop superstar Rihanna admits to being nervous ahead of Super Bowl show and more

Below is a summary of the entertainment news briefs.

Take-Two Crashes As Lower Forecast Adds To Gaming Industry Gloom

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc lowered its full-year sales forecast on Monday as the video game maker was hit by a soaring dollar this year and a broader industry meltdown, sending its shares 17% tumbling. in extended conversations. The move follows a similar cut by rival Electronic Arts and shows how the industry is grappling with lower demand caused by a lack of major new titles, the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and lower consumer spending. affected by inflation.

Pop superstar Rihanna admits to being nervous ahead of Super Bowl show

Pop singer Rihanna, a global superstar with nine Grammy awards, admitted she always felt uncomfortable before live performances and was nervous about stepping onto the biggest stage in the world. music at next year’s Super Bowl. Rihanna, who gave birth to her first child in May, said she had to really think things through when asked to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023 in front of millions of viewers in the world.

Women lead Wakanda through turmoil in ‘Black Panther’ sequel

As the sequel to 2018’s groundbreaking Marvel film “Black Panther” begins, the kingdom of Wakanda is in shock.

Beloved King T’Challa dies at the opening of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ a script change made after actor Chadwick Boseman died of cancer in 2020 just before filming began on the after.

Controversial ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Receives Mixed Reviews From Critics

From comparisons to a “trash telenovela” to “a solid piece of prestige television”, the fifth season of the hit royal drama “The Crown” has critics divided. Netflix’s award-winning show, focusing on the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth, has sparked controversy for its fictional dialogue and storylines. New episodes tackle a difficult time for the British royal family that many commentators say is inappropriate so soon after the monarch’s death.

Rebel Wilson announces surrogacy baby on Instagram

Actor Rebel Wilson introduced his newborn daughter Royce Lillian to the world on Instagram on Monday. Wilson’s baby girl was born via surrogate and the 42-year-old star was thrilled to share the news with her fans on the social media platform.

Cast and Creators Reveal How Steven Spielberg’s Life Shaped ‘The Fabelmans’

American director Steven Spielberg walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday alongside the actors and creators of his semi-autobiographical Universal Films film, “The Fabelmans”. The film follows fictional character Sammy Fabelman, who is loosely based on Spielberg as a young man, as he cultivates a love of movies and discovers a dark family secret that changes the way he sees the world.

Singer Aaron Carter, 34, found dead in his home, reports say

Aaron Carter, who rose to early fame as a child pop star and toured with his brother’s hit band Backstreet Boys before pursuing a career in rapping and acting, was found dead on Saturday at his home near of Los Angeles, according to the media. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Reuters on Saturday afternoon that deputies had found a deceased person at Carter’s residence and that homicide investigators were on their way to the scene, but said that they couldn’t provide more details.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will return as host of the Oscars in 2023

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2023 Academy Awards, organizers announced Monday, choosing a veteran emcee for Hollywood’s most prestigious showcase a year after actor Will Smith turned the event upside down by slapping presenter Chris Rock. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hopes Kimmel, a popular American comedian who hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018, will help boost dwindling TV viewership and bring decorum to the event after the explosion de Smith distracted from the honors of the evening last year.

(With agency contributions.)