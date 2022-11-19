Entertainment News Roundup: Ticketmaster Cancels Taylor Swift Ticket Sales; Congress wants answers; New Mexico Sheriff Releases Investigation into ‘Rust’ Movie Shooting & More

Below is a summary of the entertainment news briefs.

Drake and 21 Savage agree not to use ‘Vogue’ trademarks to promote #1 album

Drake and 21 Savage have stopped using Vogue’s trademarks to promote their new No. 1 album “Her Loss” and have agreed to a preliminary injunction against their campaign resuming. According to a filing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the rappers admitted distributing an infringing cover and an infringing version of the fashion magazine without permission from Vogue publisher Conde Nast.

Analysis-Taylor Swift ticket snafu mounts regulatory pressure on Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster’s botched sale of tickets for Taylor Swift’s 2023 tour, the megastar’s first in five years, has led to calls for the company to break up – a proposal that antitrust experts say could find an audience much more receptive than in the past. The US Department of Justice, which approved Ticketmaster’s much-criticized purchase of Live Nation in 2010, is different than it was 12 years ago. He’s shown himself to be far more willing to bring antitrust lawsuits against giant corporations — including the ongoing December 2020 lawsuit against Google — and fight mergers, all of which he doesn’t win.

Ticketmaster Cancels Taylor Swift Ticket Sales; Congress wants answers

Ticketmaster canceled scheduled Friday ticket sales to the general public for Taylor Swift’s 2023 US concert tour as 3.5 billion requests for tickets from fans, bots and scalpers overwhelmed the website with record demand. Meanwhile, customer complaints were mounting over high prices and poor service, and prominent members of the US Congress backed public calls for the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate Ticketmaster on antitrust grounds.

New Mexico sheriff releases investigation into ‘Rust’ filming

The New Mexico Sheriff’s Office on Friday released documents from its investigation into the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last year on the set of the Western movie “Rust,” as a prosecutor decided to whether or not to bring criminal charges. Among the 551 pages released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office were interviews with witnesses, including star Alec Baldwin, as well as text messages and emails from crew and cast members sometimes detailing the chaotic and acrimonious conditions on set prior to Hutchins’ death on October 21, 2021.

Adele ‘has never been so nervous’ as delayed Vegas shows begin

Adele says she has “never been so nervous before a show” as she kicks off her delayed concerts in Las Vegas on Friday, 10 months after postponing them at the last minute. Chart-topping ‘Hello’ and ‘Easy On Me’ faced backlash online in January, when in a tearful video she apologized to fans saying she couldn’t perform her residency “Weekends with Adele” at Caesars Palace hotel because half of its crew was sick with COVID-19 and the pandemic caused delivery delays.

Jake Gyllenhaal explores family dynamics and new ground in ‘Strange World’

Disney’s new animated film “Strange World” is an action-adventure film with universal themes about family at its heart, says its star Jake Gyllenhaal. Gyllenhaal voices Searcher Clade, a farmer who grew up in the shadow of his larger-than-life explorer father and forged a very different path for himself. An environmental emergency threatening his crops forces Searcher, now a father himself, to embark on a mission to a distant and strange world.

Amazon to bring back Australia’s oldest Neighbors soap in 2023

Australian soap opera Neighbors will return to the screen in 2023 after a deal with Amazon revived the show which launched the careers of stars such as Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue and the three Hemsworth brothers. Four decades after its premiere, filming of Australia’s longest-running TV drama came to a halt in June when main backer, UK free-to-air broadcaster Channel 5, cut the series after years of declining ratings .

Upset, Taylor Swift says she was told Ticketmaster could handle the demand

Pop superstar Taylor Swift said on Friday it was “excruciating” for her to see fans struggling to secure tickets for her upcoming US tour after being assured Ticketmaster could handle high demand. The New York Times reported that the US Department of Justice is investigating whether Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, abused its power over the multibillion-dollar live music industry.

‘The Crown’ actor Debicki says Diana’s role was ‘insurmountable’ at first

Elizabeth Debicki may have won rave reviews for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana in the new season of royal drama ‘The Crown’, but the Australian actor said the role was ‘insurmountable’ when she cast it endorsed for the first time. The 32-year-old joins the award-winning Netflix series following the reign of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth for season five, which depicts the royal family in the 1990s when they faced marital upheaval, public dissent and a fire at Windsor Castle.

Flour thrown on a Warhol car during a demonstration against climate change in Milan

On Friday, climate change protesters threw flour at a sports car painted by American pop artist Andy Warhol which is on display in Italy’s financial capital. This is the third time this month that activists from the group Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) have targeted art exhibits.

(With agency contributions.)