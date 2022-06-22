Entertainment News Roundup: Top dog to be nominated at US show in Westminster; Ben Stiller says ‘really hard’ to see plight of Ukrainian refugees and more

Below is a summary of the entertainment news briefs.

The best dog will be named at the Westminster show in the United States

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will name its best on the show on Wednesday, continuing an American tradition that dates back to 1877 by bringing together dog breeders and dog lovers for a competition that has become a must-attend annual TV event. Finalists from seven groups will battle it out for the overall title in Tarrytown, New York, approximately 40 miles north of New York. They were winnowed among more than 3,000 dogs of 200 breeds and varieties at America’s most prestigious dog show.

Ben Stiller says ‘really hard’ to see plight of Ukrainian refugees

Actor Ben Stiller, goodwill ambassador for the UN refugee agency, said he was “sorry” to hear the experiences of those displaced by the conflict in Ukraine, adding that he hoped to make the light on their fate during his visit to the country. He added that it was crucial that people do not turn away and lose interest in the war, now that it has been going on for several months.

Does Beyonce’s New Summer Song Channel ‘Great Resignation’?

US pop star Beyonce Knowles-Carter has surprised fans with the early release of her single ‘Break My Soul’ from her upcoming album ‘Renaissance’, setting social media ablaze with song lyrics that some say tap into anger growing number of workers in the face of conditions. “I’ll find a new record/Damn they make me work so much/Working at nine, then at five/And they tire me out, that’s why I can’t sleep at night,” the artist sings, adding “I come to resign.”

Canada passes bill to force local content on streaming platforms

Canada’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday passed legislation that would put online streaming platforms under the direction of the country’s broadcast regulator and force companies like Netflix, YouTube and Spotify to offer more local content. The bill, introduced by the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, was elected to the House of Commons by 208 votes to 117, with the support of opposition New Democrats and the Bloc Québécois.

Obamas find new podcast at Audible after Spotify release

The Obamas’ media company Higher Ground has signed a multi-year deal with Amazon Inc-owned Audible to create original audio content, after ending its three-year collaboration with Spotify. Terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not disclosed. The deal gives Audible the right to get a first look at the new material before other industry players get access to it.

Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis arrested in Italy for sexual assault

Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis is under house arrest in southern Italy for sexual assault and aggravated bodily harm, charges the Canadian director denies, his lawyers said on Monday. “Mr. Paul Haggis was arrested on Sunday with an emergency order issued by Brindisi prosecutors and is currently under house arrest in Ostuni. He will be questioned by Thursday by a judge who will have to decide whether or not to confirm the detention” , his Italian lawyer Michele Laforgia told Reuters.

The ‘Umbrella Academy’ Siblings Return to Face a New Apocalyptic Threat

The bickering siblings of “The Umbrella Academy” return for more superhero antics this week, taking on a new Universal threat and new family rivals. The third season of Netflix’s hit show sees the introduction of the slicker Sparrow Academy as well as the character’s transition from Vanya Hargreeves to Viktor Hargreeves, mirroring the personal life of actor Elliot Page.

