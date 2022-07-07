Entertainment News Roundup: Transformations Abound in New ‘Thor’ Movie; Guitarist Carlos Santana passed out on stage during a concert in the United States and more

Below is a summary of the entertainment news briefs.

Transformations Abound in New ‘Thor’ Movie

There are twists and turns awaiting fans of Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder,” including an unlikely new superhero. Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster returns transformed, wielding Thor’s magic hammer Mjolnir, much to the chagrin of the male god played by Chris Hemsworth.

Guitarist Carlos Santana passed out on stage during an American concert

Veteran guitarist Carlos Santana passed out on stage at a US concert on Tuesday night after being overcome with heat exhaustion and dehydration. The Grammy Award winner, 74, was performing at the outdoor Pine Knob Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan when the incident took place. A statement on his website says he was taken to the emergency room at McLaren Clarkston Medical Center for observation and is doing well.

Armani dazzles Paris with a sparkling couture show

Giorgio Armani welcomed guests to Paris on Tuesday for his haute couture show in a minimalist and intimate setting, presenting a refined collection dotted with rhinestones, sequins and sequins. The Italian designer, whose designs are worn by royalty and Hollywood stars, sent models in tiered black tulle dresses, sleek jackets with added sparkle and sheer tops with floral details.

Jury convicts rapper Nipsey Hussle murder suspect

A California man was convicted on Wednesday of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle, a Grammy winner. A 12-person Los Angeles County jury convicted Eric Ronald Holder Jr. ., 32, in the murder. of Hussle outside a clothing store the rapper owned in South Los Angeles.

Netflix Greenlights ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff Series to Help Build a Franchise

Netflix Inc said on Wednesday it was developing a spin-off of the sci-fi series “Stranger Things” as the streaming service strives to turn its biggest English-language hit into a broad entertainment franchise. The new series will be based on an original idea by Matt and Ross Duffer, the twins who created “Stranger Things,” Netflix said in a statement. No story or character details were provided.

Hollywood veteran Chernin creates a new studio with the acquisition of Red Arrow Studios

Hollywood veteran Peter Chernin announced on Wednesday that he is forming a new studio, betting the appetite for new content will remain strong despite the veil thrown over the streaming industry by Netflix Inc.’s recent subscriber losses. executive, best known for such films as ‘Ford v Ferrari’, the revival of ‘Planet of the Apes’ and ‘Hidden Figures’, establishes the North Road Co to produce films and television shows for US and international markets .

Netflix Says ‘Stranger Things’ Sets New Viewing Milestones

The latest season of Netflix Inc.’s “Stranger Things” has brought the series’ total viewership to more than 1.15 billion hours, the streaming service announced Tuesday. The sci-fi drama starring Winona Ryder and Millie Bobby Brown has become the most popular English-language series on Netflix. The only other Netflix show to top 1 billion hours watched is the South Korean drama “Squid Game.”

(With agency contributions.)