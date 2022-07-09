Entertainment News Roundup: Transformations Abound in New ‘Thor’ Movie; Netflix Greenlights ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff Series to Help Build Franchise and More

Below is a summary of the entertainment news briefs.

Transformations Abound in New ‘Thor’ Movie

There are twists and turns awaiting fans of Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder,” including an unlikely new superhero. Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster returns transformed, wielding Thor’s magic hammer Mjolnir, much to the chagrin of the male god played by Chris Hemsworth.

Armani dazzles Paris with a sparkling couture show

Giorgio Armani welcomed guests to Paris on Tuesday for his haute couture show in a minimalist and intimate setting, presenting a refined collection dotted with rhinestones, sequins and sequins. The Italian designer, whose designs are worn by royalty and Hollywood stars, sent models in tiered black tulle dresses, sleek jackets with added sparkle and sheer tops with floral details.

Sacha Baron Cohen defeats ex-judge Roy Moore’s libel appeal

Sacha Baron Cohen on Thursday rejected an appeal by former Alabama judge Roy Moore, who accused the British comedian of defamation for falsely portraying him as a pedophile in an interview for the show “Who Is America? ” In a 3-0 vote, the 2nd United States Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled the interview was constitutionally protected speech, agreeing with a lower court judge that it s was “clearly a comedy and which no reasonable viewer would conclude otherwise”.

Netflix Greenlights ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff Series to Help Build a Franchise

Netflix Inc said on Wednesday it was developing a spin-off of the sci-fi series “Stranger Things” as the streaming service strives to turn its biggest English-language hit into a broad entertainment franchise. The new series will be based on an original idea by Matt and Ross Duffer, the twins who created “Stranger Things,” Netflix said in a statement. No story or character details were provided.

Bob Dylan’s 2021 single record sells for $1.77 million at auction

The one-disc copy of Bob Dylan’s ‘Blowin’ In The Wind’ that the singer-songwriter recorded in 2021 sold for $1.77 million at auction on Thursday, above its estimate of price. The disc, in the new Ionic Original audio format, was Dylan’s first studio recording of the folk classic since 1962, said Christie’s who made the sale in London.

James Caan, Oscar-nominated ‘Godfather’ actor, dies at 82

American actor James Caan, who played mobster Sonny Corleone in the epic mafia film ‘The Godfather’, has died at the age of 82, his family announced in a statement on Thursday. The statement, posted to Caan’s official Twitter account, said the actor passed away Wednesday night. No cause of death or location was provided.

‘Sopranos’ actor Tony Sirico dies at 79

Actor Tony Sirico, who played lovable but murderous mobster Paulie Walnuts on the HBO series ‘The Sopranos’ and often starred in Woody Allen movies, died Friday at the age of 79, his family announced . Sirico played a major role in the HBO drama which debuted in 1999 and became an influential hit at the start of the prestige television era.

Hollywood veteran Chernin creates a new studio with the acquisition of Red Arrow Studios

Hollywood veteran Peter Chernin announced on Wednesday that he is forming a new studio, betting the appetite for new content will remain strong despite the veil thrown over the streaming industry by Netflix Inc.’s recent subscriber losses. executive, best known for such films as ‘Ford v Ferrari’, the revival of ‘Planet of the Apes’ and ‘Hidden Figures’, establishes the North Road Co to produce films and television shows for US and international markets .

