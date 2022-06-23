Entertainment News Roundup: Trumpet, a bloodhound, wins Westminster dog show in the United States; Ben Stiller says it’s ‘really hard’ to see the plight of Ukrainian refugees and more

Below is a summary of the entertainment news briefs.

Trumpet, a bloodhound, wins the Westminster dog show in the United States

A bloodhound named Trumpet won best of the show on Wednesday at the 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, beating out more than 3,000 dogs from 200 breeds and varieties to win the most prestigious prize in the United States. A 4.5-year-old male, Trumpet was handled by Heather Buehner, one of four owner-breeders of the dog from Saint Joseph, Illinois.

Ben Stiller says it’s ‘really hard’ to see the plight of Ukrainian refugees

Actor Ben Stiller, goodwill ambassador for the UN refugee agency, said he was “sorry” to hear the experiences of those displaced by the conflict in Ukraine, adding that he hoped to make the light on their fate during his visit to the country. He added that it was crucial that people do not turn away and lose interest in the war, now that it has been going on for several months.

Does Beyonce’s New Summer Song Channel ‘Great Resignation’?

US pop star Beyonce Knowles-Carter has surprised fans with the early release of her single ‘Break My Soul’ from her upcoming album ‘Renaissance’, setting social media ablaze with song lyrics that some say tap into anger growing number of workers in the face of conditions. “I’ll find a new record/Damn they make me work so much/Working at nine, then at five/And they tire me out, that’s why I can’t sleep at night,” the artist sings, adding “I come to resign.”

Elvis lives again with an acclaimed rendition by Austin Butler

Although critics seem to love or hate director Baz Luhrmann’s biopic “Elvis,” they all agree on one thing: Austin Butler excels in his portrayal of the “king of rock ‘n’ roll.” After beginning her career playing background characters in Hollywood productions, Butler went on to land roles in teen shows “Hannah Montana,” “iCarly” and “Switched at Birth,” before landing a small role in ” Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. “

Canada passes bill to force local content on streaming platforms

Canada’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday passed legislation that would put online streaming platforms under the direction of the country’s broadcast regulator and force companies like Netflix, YouTube and Spotify to offer more local content. The bill, introduced by the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, was elected by 208 votes to 117 in the House of Commons, with the support of the opposition New Democrats and the Bloc Québécois.

Obamas find new podcast at Audible after Spotify release

The Obamas’ media company Higher Ground has signed a multi-year deal with Amazon Inc-owned Audible to create original audio content, after ending its three-year collaboration with Spotify. Terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not disclosed. The deal gives Audible the right to get a first look at the new material before other industry players get access to it.

Delighted music fans return to Glastonbury and Paul McCartney

Tens of thousands of music fans joined Worthy Farm on Wednesday for the three-year return of Glastonbury, the beloved music festival which will feature hundreds of artists from Billie Eilish to Paul McCartney. The jubilant scenes come as relief to a live music industry that has been battling for survival after COVID-19 wiped out the entire 2020 season and much of 2021, forcing venues to refund tickets and go without. revenue.

The ‘Umbrella Academy’ Siblings Return to Face the New Doomsday Threat

The bickering siblings of “The Umbrella Academy” return for more superhero antics this week, taking on a new Universal threat and new family rivals. The third season of Netflix’s hit show sees the introduction of the slicker Sparrow Academy as well as the character’s transition from Vanya Hargreeves to Viktor Hargreeves, mirroring the personal life of actor Elliot Page.

