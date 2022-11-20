Entertainment News Roundup: Upset Taylor Swift Says She Was Told Ticketmaster Can Handle Demand; ‘Spectacular:’ Adele fans rave as Vegas shows finally start and more

Below is a summary of the entertainment news briefs.

Analysis-Taylor Swift ticket snafu mounts regulatory pressure on Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster’s botched sale of tickets for Taylor Swift’s 2023 tour, the megastar’s first in five years, has led to calls for the company to break up – a proposal that antitrust experts say could find an audience much more receptive than in the past. The US Department of Justice, which approved Ticketmaster’s much-criticized purchase of Live Nation in 2010, is different than it was 12 years ago. He’s shown himself to be far more willing to bring antitrust lawsuits against giant corporations — including the ongoing December 2020 lawsuit against Google — and fight mergers, all of which he doesn’t win.

Actor Michael J. Fox accepts honorary Oscar for Parkinson’s disease advocacy

Actor Michael J. Fox, who charmed audiences in the 1980s TV comedy ‘Family Ties’ and the ‘Back to the Future’ movies, received an honorary Oscar on Saturday for his advocacy work that raised $1.5 billion for research into Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a nerve disorder that causes tremors and other symptoms, when he was 29. He later took a break from acting and founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease Research to help fund the search for a cure in 2000.

New Mexico sheriff releases investigation into ‘Rust’ filming

The New Mexico Sheriff’s Office on Friday released documents from its investigation into the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last year on the set of the Western movie “Rust,” as a prosecutor decided to whether or not to bring criminal charges. Among the 551 pages released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office were interviews with witnesses, including star Alec Baldwin, as well as text messages and emails from crew and cast members sometimes detailing the chaotic and acrimonious conditions on set prior to Hutchins’ death on October 21, 2021.

‘Spectacular’: Adele fans rave as Vegas shows finally begin

An “incredibly nervous” Adele kicked off her concerts in Las Vegas on Friday, 10 months after angering fans by postponing the shows at the last minute. People who attended the first chart-topping “Weekends with Adele” show at Caesars Palace said they were thrilled to finally see the Grammy-winning singer on stage and seemed to forgive her for the postponement. The audience greeted her with a standing ovation.

Upset, Taylor Swift says she was told Ticketmaster could handle the demand

Pop superstar Taylor Swift said on Friday it was “excruciating” for her to see fans struggling to secure tickets for her upcoming US tour after being assured Ticketmaster could handle high demand. The New York Times reported that the US Department of Justice is investigating whether Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, abused its power over the multibillion-dollar live music industry.

