Entertainment News | The highlight of the couture show should be clothes, not celebrities: Suneet Varma

By Shiza Arshad Khan

New Delhi [India], Jul 29 (ANI): Designer Suneet Varma is a popular name in the fashion and couture industry. He presented an eccentric new collection at Indian Couture Week on Thursday, leaving fashion lovers and critics mesmerized.

Read also | Sanjay Dutt’s Birthday: From Khalnayak to Shamshera – 5 Negative Shining Star Roles That Are Wicked!.

The current couture week was kicked off by Tarun Tahiliani last Friday and since then the fashion extravaganza has gripped the nation’s capital. While most couture enthusiasts go to fashion shows to watch the launch of the new collection and take a look at the garments, intricate details and designs, many love to attend a fashion show to see Bollywood celebrities. in person.

So far, many designers have seen a celebrity stepping on the ramp as an obstacle for them, Suneet has pulled off her show without one.

Read also | Indian Matchmaking Season 2 Trailer: Sima Taparia is back with another edition of the Netflix show (watch the video).

When asked if it was a deliberate and conscious choice, Suneet said, “I wasn’t really in favor of a celebrity walking in my show because there’s not much talk. of the collection. The highlight of a couture show should be the clothes, not the celebrities”.

Suneet presented its new collection “Sitara” on day 6 of the sewing week.

Speaking about the collection, Suneet said, “I wouldn’t call this collection wedding wear, it’s more formal wear. I do shows all over the world – in New York, Milan, Tokyo, London …and many of my clients are NRIs and just like International Couture, Indian pieces are also second-hand clothes, for modern Indian women.”

Talking about her latest collection, Suneet Varma showcased beautiful shimmering silhouettes adorned with beading, embroidery and embellishments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from syndicated newsfeed, LatestLY staff may not have edited or edited the body of the content)