Entertainment News | Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal will star in Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Sector 36’

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Actors Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal are set to star in the upcoming crime thriller ‘Sector 36’, the makers announced on Monday.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, known for backing projects like ‘Stree’ and ‘Badlapur’, and will be directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, one of the screenwriters of Meghna Gulzar’s acclaimed ‘Talvar’.

Massey took to Instagram and posted an teaser video for the film, which uses the analogy of a cockroach deciding to stand up against the system.

“Dinesh Vijan presents #Sector36, a crime thriller inspired by true events,” the actor wrote.

Written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury, “Section 36” began production on Monday.

Massey will next be seen in the psychological crime thriller ‘Forensic: The Truth Lies Within’ while Dobriyal will star in Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and Maddock Films’ ‘Bhediya’.

