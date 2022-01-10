Entertainment News | Vir Das tests positive for COVID-19, muse on pillows

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], Jan. 10 (ANI): Comedian-actor Vir Das shared Monday evening that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had mild symptoms.

Taking his Instagram account, Vir wrote: “Good. I tested positive for Covid-19. Mild symptoms. Pain and sore throat. Isolated at home. I had only been in contact with two other people during the course. last month and luckily they’re both negative. “

Read also | Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan: Parineeti Chopra collapses upon hearing the moving story of candidate Aakash Singh.

Plus, he got into random thoughts about the pillows and quilts.

He continued, “Now I’m in a room. I have three pillows and a quilt. I am seriously considering embroidering. Depending on how long it takes, I may end up without quilts and 6 pillows, or as 2 quilts. . If I had to choose a market, I would choose duvets over the more exclusive pillows. Almost everyone has a pillow they love. Not everyone has a nice duvet. “

Read also | Salute: Dulquer Salmaan-Starrer release date postponed due to increased Omicron cases.

Expanding this thought, he eventually wrote about COVID security protocols.

“Plus … the new pillows are overrated. Old pillows, they know you and your whole body. Have you ever put a memory foam pillow between your knees? It’s basic training. your knees? All the best parts of you are gathered and comfortable. The point of it all is to wear a mask and get boosted. Hope you and your family are safe, ”he concluded.

Sharing the post, Vir captioned it, “Peace.”

Meanwhile, on the job front, Vir was recently nominated for her comedy special at the 2021 International Emmy Awards. (ANI)

(This is an unedited, auto-generated story from the Syndicated News Feed, the staff at LatestLY may not have edited or edited the body of the content)