Entertainment News | Watch video: Noida woman caught on camera repeatedly slapping security guard, then arrested

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 12 (ANI): A woman was caught slapping a security guard repeatedly on camera at a posh resort in Noida after a minor disagreement. A video of the incident is making the rounds on social media.

The incident came just weeks after a video of another woman verbally abusing a security guard in the same way was leaked online and she was eventually jailed. The most recent incident, sources say, was also reported to neighborhood police, a case was filed and the woman was arrested but later released on bail.

In video from Saturday afternoon, the woman can be seen entering the premises of the Cleo County Society in the Phase 3 neighborhood of Kotwali before abruptly assaulting a security guard.

In the CCTV footage, a woman in a Kurti could be seen walking towards the guard. The woman is then seen raising her hand and punching the male guard after a brief disagreement. The woman stops briefly, but she quickly resumes slapping him. Two other building security guards watch the incident unfold and even catch the incident on camera.

According to reports, the woman in the viral video was recognized as Sutapa Das, a teacher. The incident took place in Cleo County Sector 121 of Noida Phase 3.

Since the video went viral, netizens have been reacting to the video highlighting the seriousness of the incident. “Another security guard responded quickly to capture the incident on the phone, but no one has the victim (sic),” one wrote.

Another wrote: “Why do incidents like this only happen regularly in Gurgaon/Noida?” while yet another asked, “If the teacher is like that, how will our society be?” (ANI)

