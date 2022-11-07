Esports News: Overwatch 2’s next hero Ramattra is a menacing shape-shifting tank

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2’s newest hero arrives on December 6, but he’ll be locked behind a battle pass for all players.

Blizzard Entertainment came to the Overwatch League Grand Finals last weekend to announce Overwatch 2’s next hero: Ramattra. Returning players will have already encountered the Omnic during an Overwatch Archives 2019 event called Storm Rising, which ended with a cutscene revealing Ramattra – although we didn’t know his name at the time.

Ramattra will be Overwatch 2’s second tank hero after Junker Queen, launching on December 6 as part of the sequel’s second season of content. His ability kit includes an interesting shape-shifting mechanic, which allows him to switch between two forms with access to different sets of abilities. In his standard Omnic form, he grows smaller and wields a ranged staff. In his Nemesis form, he explodes in size and uses melee attacks.

Here is the trailer for the origin story of Ramattra:

Ramattra’s shapeshifting ability isn’t new to Overwatch, as Bastion has had dual setups for years – but the new hero takes this idea much further. Ramattra behaves like a robotic mage in his Omnic form, using his staff to fire projectiles and creating shields for his allies. When he switches to his Nemesis form, he relies on his fists for more powerful close-range melee attacks. The Overwatch team describes this transformation as “threatening”, when the hero begins throwing punches in combat. These blows also pierce the barriers, making him a good counter to Zarya (finally!) and Reinhardt.

Lead hero designer Alec Dawson describes Ramattra as Overwatch 2’s first hero to advance the story, and it’s easy to see why. He leads the Null Sector, a faction set to be the main antagonist of the sequel’s upcoming PvE story campaign. This, added to the fact that he has ties to Doomfist and Talon, as seen in Storm Rising, likely means he’ll be the main villain of the story moving forward. Most of Overwatch’s newest heroes – like Kiriko and Junker Queen – are only here because they’re part of the world, not the story. Ramattra is much closer to the main cast of Winston, Genji and Mercy in terms of relevance.

According to Blizzard, Ramattra also has a deep relationship with Zenyatta, to the point that he considers the pacifist Omnic a brother despite sharing very different philosophies. This is, interestingly, the first major Zenyatta story element we’ve received since the game’s inception. Originally, all the support hero had going for him was that he was a monk. of Shambali who helped Genji find peace during his travels. Dawson teases that Ramattra will have issues with a few heroes on the roster, especially characters who fought in the first Omnic Crisis like Reinhardt and Torbjorn.

Now for some bad news: Ramattra will be locked to the Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass for all players. Kiriko being made free for returning players in Season 1 was a one-time deal, meaning everyone will need to reach level 55 to unlock Ramattra in Season 2. However, you can get immediate access to the hero if you cough up some cash for the premium version of the Battle Pass. Details for Season 2 will likely be announced over the next few weeks, but we know another map is also on the way with ties to Ramattra itself.