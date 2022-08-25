EyeCity.Com, Inc. Forms Social Media and Entertainment Joint Venture; The company will exit Shell status in the third quarter

LAND O’ LAKES, FL /ACCESSWIRE/August 25, 2022/ EyeCity.com, Inc. (OTC PINK:ICTY) today announced the formation of a joint venture (“JV”) with RP Summit establishing a multimedia lead generation company. The joint venture’s goal will be to monetize its celebrity contacts and content by leveraging proprietary marketing tools and long-tested strategies to increase promotions, increase awareness and expand audiences.

Collaborative projects to work on will include video production, channel marketing and business development (YouTube; TicTok; etc.) to be used as the marketing arm for an online education project, as well as creating a online course that takes experts in their field and sell programs online (think “Masterclass”), which is worth $800 million with just 70 courses.

ICTY President Brad Wilson said, “Our joint venture has identified an undervalued, underserved, but important segment of this social media vertical. We are about to launch a series of projects that are positioned to capture our share of the market. Our 30 plus years of experience and proprietary strategies have given us the ability to “reverse” engineer various sectors of this market that all share the expected upward projections. Through our relationship with celebrities in sports, entertainment and business, we create a library of projects from all facets of life. Each in itself has great potential in this high-margin global e-learning market.”

Global e-learning market size by segment 2019 with forecast to 2026. By 2026, the global e-learning market is expected to reach nearly US$400 billion. In 2019, the global e-learning market was valued at nearly US$200 billion. The size of the e-learning market is expected to surpass $1 trillion by 2028, according to a new research report from Global Market Insights Inc.

North America dominates the regional market and is expected to reach an expected value of USD 76 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.3%. The global e-learning market was worth USD 215 billion in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 645 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period (2022-2030 ).

Follow the ICTY on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CannaDevCo

RP Summit, LLC (RPS) is a leading lead generation company that helps marketers convert their web marketing investment into high ROI sales. RP Summit offers a full suite of lead generation services, a personal account manager and support team to its clients, so they can focus their energy and time on running their business. RP Summit eliminates the need to budget for “one-size-fits-all” tools, an in-house sales team to track leads, and ancillary operational overhead.

Safe Harbor: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could materially affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as its future results of operations and financial condition. A more complete list of risks and factors that could affect the company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ICTY Contact: Bradley Wilson, President

[email protected]

THE SOURCE: EyeCity.com, Inc.