Fastest Growing Ecommerce Sectors for 2025 | Entertainment News

– Projected sector revenue growth, 2020 to 2025: 64.2%

– 2025 global revenue forecast: $791.6 billion

Sales of groceries and personal care products saw the strongest growth in 2020, and this trend is expected to be fairly stable.

In 2020, Walmart, Kroger, Tom Thumb and other grocers doubled down on offerings for online ordering, delivery and curbside pickup. The rapid change was driven primarily by health concerns amid the pandemic, but the shift to e-commerce had begun before COVID-19 hit the United States.

Snack giant Frito-Lay launched a direct-to-consumer site in mid-2020. Hygiene products like toilet paper and tampons were also in high demand in 2020 and ordered online.

Personal care startups have already seen phenomenal growth since 2020 as they ride the wave of direct-to-consumer sales. Thinx, which makes period underwear, caught the eye of Kimberly-Clark, which acquired the company in February 2022. In the beauty space, Sephora has also been looking at online sales and adding one-day shipping in 2022.

Data from Statista predicts that these goods will see the fastest growth over the next five years compared to any other segment, thanks in part to the quick start they’ve received during the pandemic shutdowns.

This story originally appeared on Wicked Reports and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.