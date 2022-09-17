Former governor jobs of each state | Entertainment News

In 2018, 36 of the country’s 50 states held gubernatorial elections. A record 16 women were the party’s leading gubernatorial candidates, nine of whom were successful, making the current number of women governors on par with the record number of 2004. The LGBTQ+ community also made historic advancements, like Colorado’s Jared Polis. became the first openly gay man to be elected governor in the United States, and Kate Brown of Oregon, who is bisexual, won re-election in her state.

Fast forward to the 2022 elections, and 36 states will re-elect or re-elect their governors. But who are these powerful politicians and what did they do before taking power over their states?

While the 50 governors bring with them experiences from different backgrounds, some share several commonalities. A total of four current governors have served in the military and 15 have at one time served as lieutenant governors of their states. Eleven governors have previously served in the US House of Representatives, while only one was a former US senator.

Stacker analyzed past roles each current governor had before taking office and found resumes ranging from positions as cabinet secretaries to CEO of an ice cream company. Read on to learn where each state governor developed and honed the leadership skills that propelled them into public office.

