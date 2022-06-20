George Michael’s piano for sale | Entertainment News

George Michael’s personal piano is to be auctioned off for charity.

The ‘Praying for Time’ hitmaker – who died in December 2013 aged 53 – kept the Bechstein grand piano at his home in Highgate, north London, for many years, but his estate has now donated the the instrument to the Nordoff Robbins music therapy organization, and it will be sold at the O2 Silver Clef Awards ceremony on July 1.

Not only will the auction be available to artists, stars and supporters attending the event, but fans around the world will be able to bid through The Auction Collective at https://theauctioncollective.com/auctions/george- michaels-piano /.

The Estate of George Michael said: “We are proud, on behalf of George Michael, to be able to continue his support of Nordoff Robbins.

“George supported many charitable and philanthropic causes during his life, which his estate will continue to do in his memory.

“We hope that the return of the O2 Silver Clef Luncheon after a two-year absence will be a huge success and that the piano will raise a substantial sum of money to help continue this vital work after the most difficult two years for the area that most of us can remember.

George’s friend and collaborator David Austin creates a short film to showcase the piano, including footage of the “Careless Whisper” singer playing the instrument at home, while Derek Paravicini – who is autistic and blind – will give a special performance of one of the former Wham! the star’s most famous songs during the ceremony.

Sandra Schembri, CEO of Nordoff Robbins, said: “We are extremely grateful to George Michael’s Estate for donating such a wonderful instrument. George Michael’s legacy is immense, not only in terms of his contribution to music, but also his kindness and generosity when it comes to helping others.

“We were proud to honor George with our Silver Clef Award in 1989 and he has continued to support us throughout his career. This auction will be made even more special by Derek’s performance – ensuring that those in the room and around the world can hear George Michael beautiful music played once again on his piano.

“Derek shows us how important music is to connecting everyone and helping to realize their human potential. We hope this year’s auction and ceremony will be our biggest fundraising event yet, because our work with vulnerable and isolated children and adults is needed more than ever.”

The winners of this year’s ceremony, which will take place at Grosvenor House, London, will include Frankie Valli, Jools Holland and Peter Gabriel.