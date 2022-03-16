Golding calls for the reopening of the entertainment sector | News

Given the easing of some restrictions and a reduction in new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Opposition Leader Mark Golding has added his voice to calls for the full reopening of the entertainment industry.

“They [stakeholders] have been suffering from the closure of their industry for almost two years, and we are really asking for it to be reopened because we believe it is necessary at this time,” Golding said.

“Many Jamaicans depend on this industry for their livelihood, our artists, our cane man, [our] soup man [and] our hairdressers. There is a whole range of cottage industries and street industries that benefit from and depend on a vibrant entertainment scene in the country and we say reopen it now,” he continued.

Golding was speaking today at a National People’s Party virtual press conference after the budget debate.

He made his contribution to the budget debate in parliament on Tuesday.

Golding raised concerns that some events have been allowed, while others have been banned or closed.

“We’re saying get away from this system where the law is applied differently, depending on who you are, etc. Fix it now. Remove the order and let the entertainment industry return to full throttle, subject to public education…. to encourage [the public] until we are really completely out of the COVID threat,” he said.

-Ainsworth Morris

