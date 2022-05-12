Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Online Entertainment Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027 – Queen Anne and Mangolia News

USA (2022):- the online entertainment market report makes available current and upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. This is one of the most comprehensive and significant additions to the Prudent Markets market research archive. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Online Entertainment market. This report explores all the key factors affecting the growth of the global Online Entertainment market, including demand-supply scenario, price structure, profit margins, production and value chain analysis.

The Online Entertainment Market size was valued at USD 183,067.0 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 652,455.0 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 20.82% from 2021 to 2027.

Online entertainment is access to entertainment materials including music, videos, books, and games on the Internet. Rising internet penetration and rise in adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, smart TVs and laptops have increased the number of internet users who have shifted their preference towards online entertainment .

The report ends with the profiles of the main players in the online entertainment market:

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Netflix, Inc., Google LLC, Facebook, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Sony Corp, King Digital Entertainment Ltd., Spotify Technology SA, Rakuten, Inc. and CBS Corporation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By form

o Video

Audio

Games

o Internet Radio

o Others

By revenue model

o Subscription

o Advertising

o Sponsorship

o Others

Per device

smartphones

o Smart TVs, projectors and monitors.

o Laptops, desktops and tablets

o Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Entertainment Market:

Historical year: 2015 – 2020

Year of reference : 2021

Estimated year: 2022

Forecast year: 2022 – 2027

Online Entertainment Market Regional Analysis:

• North America (US and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

The report provides information about the following pointers:

1. Market penetration: Complete information on the product portfolios of major players in the online entertainment market.

2. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed information on upcoming technologies, R&D activities and product launches in the market.

3. Competitive Evaluation: In-depth assessment of market strategies, geographic and business segments of major market players.

4. Market development: Comprehensive information on emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

5. Market Diversification: Comprehensive information on new products, untapped geographies, recent developments and investments in the online entertainment market.

