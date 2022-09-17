Incredible Online Entertainment Market Opportunities, Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Online entertainment -amr

Rising Disposable Income and Rising Entertainment Spending Drive Global Online Entertainment Market Growth

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, USA, September 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “online entertainment market by Form, Revenue Model, and Device Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027”, Global online entertainment market size is expected to reach $652.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 20.82 % from 2021 to 2027.

Online entertainment refers to entertainment over the Internet through smart devices such as smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, and tablets. The proliferation of smartphone adoption and affordability of the internet has led to an increase in online traffic, which is expected to fuel the demand for online entertainment content in the form of videos, audios, games, radios web and e-books.

Rising disposable income and increasing spending on entertainment is driving the growth of the global online entertainment market. Furthermore, technological advancements in smart devices such as increase in size of smartphones, introduction of smart TVs are attracting a large customer base, thereby propelling the growth of the product market globally. Large touch screen, HD displays and strong internet connectivity have enhanced the viewing experience which has notably contributed to the growth of the global market.

The increase in alternative means of entertainment for traditional televisions and their growing popularity are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the growth of the product market. Additionally, multi-device streaming and increasing demand for digital advertisements provide fertile ground for the growth of the global market. However, increasing cyber threats, lack of cloud readiness and poor connectivity in rural areas are hampering the growth of the product market.

According to current online entertainment market trends, online entertainment market segments are described as form, revenue model, device and region. By form, it is categorized into video, audio, games, internet radio, others. According to the revenue model, it is fragmented into subscription, advertising, sponsorship and others. Based on the device, it is differentiated into smartphones, smart TVs, projectors and monitors, laptops, desktops and tablets, etc. By region, it is analyzed in North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Russia, Italy, Spain and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China , India, Japan, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Players operating in the online entertainment market have adopted product launch and business expansion as key development strategies to grow their market share, increase profitability and stay competitive in the market. Leading players profiled in the Online Entertainment Market report include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Netflix, Inc., Google LLC, Facebook, Tencent Holdings Ltd, Sony Corp, King Digital Entertainment Ltd, Spotify Technology SA, Rakuten, Inc. and CBS. Company.

Main results of the study

The online entertainment market size was valued at $183.1 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $652.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.

By form, the gaming segment is estimated to be the fastest growing, registering a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period.

In 2019, according to the revenue model, the advertising segment was valued at $98.0 billion, accounting for 53.5% of the global online entertainment market share.

In 2019, the United States was the largest market in North America and is expected to reach $93.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.90% during the forecast period .

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

1️⃣ What is the estimated market growth rate for the forecast period 2021-2027?

2️⃣ How big will the market be during the estimated period?

3️⃣ What are the key drivers responsible for shaping the fate of the Online Entertainment market during the forecast period?

4️⃣ Who are the leading vendors in the market and what are the winning strategies that have helped them gain a strong foothold in the online entertainment market?

5️⃣ What are the major market trends influencing the development of the online entertainment market across different regions?

6️⃣ What are the major threats and challenges likely to impede the growth of the Online Entertainment market?

7️⃣ What are the key opportunities that market leaders can leverage to gain success and profitability?

