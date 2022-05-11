Indoor Family Entertainment Market 2020 Expectations and Growth Trends Highlighted to 2028 | Emerging research study

Emerging research logo

Indoor Family Entertainment Market Trends – Growing Number of Shopping Malls

Indoor family entertainment market size – USD 24.35 billion in 2020, market growth – at a CAGR of 10.3%, market trends – increasing number of shopping malls

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ —

The Global family indoor entertainment market The size reached USD 24.35 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis from Emergen Research. Increasing disposable income of consumers in developing countries and increasing number of family entertainment centers to provide variety of family entertainment and celebration activities are some of the key factors driving the revenue growth of the global market. indoor family entertainment. The increasing number of shopping malls in rapidly expanding urban areas and environments is expected to continue to support the deployment and opening of such malls and drive the market revenue growth to a large extent in the future.

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its negative economic impact in the latter part of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has caused drastic changes in the current indoor family entertainment business landscape, limiting growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers over the next few years. Apart from speculating on the post-COVID-19 scenario of the market, the report discusses its current situation. The report ultimately offers conclusive data related to the Indoor Family Entertainment market growth assessed at the regional and global level.

Revenue from the Families with Children (9-12) segment is expected to grow at a significantly robust CAGR during the forecast period. A large number of birthday celebrations, children’s events, rituals and ceremonies, and other celebratory activities are held at Family Indoor Entertainment Centers for families with children (9-12).

Admission and ticket sales segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The main source of revenue is ticket sales and admission fees to family indoor entertainment centers, which are expected to increase as the number of visitors increases and the competitive scenario continues to change in the future.

The arcade studio segment is expected to account for the largest share of revenue during the forecast period. The popularity of video games and arcade games is not limited to children and young adults. More advanced and exciting games and technology are becoming increasingly popular with a growing number of adults.

Furthermore, the report provides details about new players entering the market, barriers to entry and offers strategic recommendations to overcome these hurdles to gain a substantial presence in the industry.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Dave & Buster’s Inc., Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Legoland Discovery Center, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd., Lucky Strike Entertainment, LLC, Scene75 Entertainment Center, CEC Entertainment Inc., Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. and Entertainment of the main event, LP

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜, 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞, 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝:

Visitor Demographics Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Families with children (0-8)

Families with children (9-12)

Teenagers (13-19)

Young adults (20-25)

Adults (25+)

Revenue Sources Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Entrance fees and ticket sales

Merchandising

Food and drinks

Advertisement

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Ludo-educational centers for children (CEDC)

Children’s Entertainment Centers (CEC)

Adult Entertainment Centers (AEC)

Location-Based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

physical play activities

Arcade Studios

Games of skill and competition

AR and VR gaming areas

Others

The global indoor family entertainment market is further analyzed in key geographies where the market has expanded to significant size. The main regions analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report offers country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Indoor Family Entertainment market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply/demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends and market presence. leading players in each region.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The comprehensive Global Indoor Family Entertainment Market report added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global indoor family entertainment market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR throughout the forecast period. The report has analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats and limitations of the Indoor Family Entertainment Market. The report also offers an accurate forecast estimate at global and regional level to give a better understanding of the scope of the market.

𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The report includes an overview of the Indoor Family Entertainment market along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis and other elements ley.

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by key players to conduct their business effectively

Offers an overview of production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information on investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with the technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers an in-depth analysis of the indoor family entertainment industry trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats and growth opportunities.

Thank you for reading our report. Report customization is available. To find out more, please contact us and our team will ensure the report is customized to your needs.

