IPG Agencies Link for entertainment industry news

July 13, 2022

In the United States, the marcoms agency R&CPMK, owned by the Interpublic group, and the media and marketing solutions provider Mediabrands have launched a technological platform called “UpstreamPOP”, combining the audience intelligence of the latter with the premier expertise and relationships in the entertainment industry.

The new UpstreamPOP provides solutions for agency clients seeking brand integration opportunities and partnerships with studios, networks, producers, directors and showrunners across the entertainment ecosystem. Using Mediabrands’ understanding of audience motivations, behavior and touchpoints, UpstreamPOP will aim to provide reach and relevance to large-scale brand onboarding partnerships.

Additionally, the solution will use proprietary measurement tools and IPG’s data library to provide brands with customizable search and filtering of onboarding and promotion opportunities that best reach their key audiences. Upon launch, UpstreamPOP will feature over 2,000 brand onboarding opportunities through original, non-advertising content including movies, TV shows, music videos, and more.

Mark Owens, CEO of R&CPMK, says UpstreamPOP not only provides brands with the “best onboarding opportunities” to reach their target audience, whether on-line or in streaming, but also offers customers the ability to secure their transactions in real time. Brendan Gaul, Global Chief Content Officer, Mediabrands, added, “The launch of UpstreamPOP further expands our capabilities by giving customers a measurable, data-driven way to reach the audiences they want most, through entertainment where advertising space cannot be purchased. .’

Websites: www.rogersandcowanpmk.com and www.ipgmediabrands.com.